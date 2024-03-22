Meet Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Jr.

The following article mentions alcoholism.

In a PBS special called "American Masters: The Women's List" (via Essence), talk show host Wendy Williams opened up about having experienced several miscarriages in her journey to have a child. "I fought tooth and nail to be a mother. I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months," she revealed. Williams explained that she was far enough along in her pregnancy that she had begun preparing for the baby's arrival. After the miscarriage, Williams said, "They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation."

Williams and her second husband, Kevin Hunter, did eventually have a child together. Their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was born on August 18, 2000. He shares his father's name and is the pride and joy of Williams' life. "Our Kevin is a hard-won child," she said in the film. "I would've loved to have had more children but I don't want to test my blessing. Being a mother is for me."

As Williams' health struggles and financial woes have made headlines, her family has taken on a prominent role in speaking for the former radio DJ in the media. That means, despite a relatively private early life, her son has found himself in the news. Read on to meet Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Jr.