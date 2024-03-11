The Scandal That Ended Wendy Williams' Marriage To Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter's marriage came to a halt five years ago when the media maven filed for divorce. Though their high-profile relationship ending may have been shocking to some, both Williams and Hunter acknowledged that it should have ended long ago, with the latter telling The Westside Gazette in December 2022, "Truth be told, we should've got a divorce ten years earlier. Even our son, Kevin, said that to us." However, it would take a scandal to finally end the marriage for good.
Williams, who married Hunter in November 1997, has acknowledged that the executive producer was unfaithful for most of their time together. However, there was one affair in particular that did more damage than the rest. Hunter's relationship with entrepreneur Sharina Hudson began while he was still married, and if that were not bad enough, a shocking turn of events would spell the end for him and Williams.
Hunter and Hudson welcomed a baby girl while he was still married
When Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April 2019, it didn't take long for the news to surface regarding why. That same month, an insider told People that Hunter and his mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a daughter together. Williams also confirmed the news to The New York Times Magazine, revealing that once she learned of the baby girl, she could no longer stand beside her husband.
"Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with. I never thought that I would be in this position. I'm a very forgiving person, but there's one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened," the talk show host told the publication, referring to Hudson's pregnancy [via People]. Hunter also spoke out, offering a public apology to Williams in a statement obtained by People, later adding, "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs." By January 2020, the divorce had been finalized, though more revelations would soon surface, with more details of Hudson and Hunter's lengthy affair emerging.
Hudson and Hunter had a 15-year affair
It turns out that Kevin Hunter and Sharina Hudson's side relationship lasted for 15 years while he was also married to Wendy Williams. The former radio personality knew of the affair almost from the beginning. Upon learning of their relationship, Williams hired a private investigator to learn the depths of their fling. Sadly, it was through this probe that Williams learned that her husband was expecting a child with Hudson, telling E! News Daily Pop, "The P.I. followed her to her GYN appointments. The P.I. ended up finding out that the girl was pregnant."
Adding to the heartbreak, Williams would also share during "The Jess Cagle Show" in January 2021 that there may have been other women pregnant by Hunter. "This girl wasn't the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby," the divorcee noted. After he and Williams were done for good, Hunter and Hudson moved into a Florida home, which he purchased in 2020. However, after Wells Fargo froze Williams' accounts in January 2022, which ultimately ended Hunter's alimony payments, he was forced to sell the property in July 2023. It appears that Hunter is still fighting his ex-wife, filing new documents in March 2024 to obtain Williams' financial records, claiming that he is still owed money despite his alimony being halted. Given Williams' current health struggles and court-ordered guardianship, it's likely that his request will take a backseat for the foreseeable future.