The Scandal That Ended Wendy Williams' Marriage To Kevin Hunter

It turns out that Kevin Hunter and Sharina Hudson's side relationship lasted for 15 years while he was also married to Wendy Williams. The former radio personality knew of the affair almost from the beginning. Upon learning of their relationship, Williams hired a private investigator to learn the depths of their fling. Sadly, it was through this probe that Williams learned that her husband was expecting a child with Hudson, telling E! News Daily Pop, "The P.I. followed her to her GYN appointments. The P.I. ended up finding out that the girl was pregnant."

Adding to the heartbreak, Williams would also share during "The Jess Cagle Show" in January 2021 that there may have been other women pregnant by Hunter. "This girl wasn't the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby," the divorcee noted. After he and Williams were done for good, Hunter and Hudson moved into a Florida home, which he purchased in 2020. However, after Wells Fargo froze Williams' accounts in January 2022, which ultimately ended Hunter's alimony payments, he was forced to sell the property in July 2023. It appears that Hunter is still fighting his ex-wife, filing new documents in March 2024 to obtain Williams' financial records, claiming that he is still owed money despite his alimony being halted. Given Williams' current health struggles and court-ordered guardianship, it's likely that his request will take a backseat for the foreseeable future.