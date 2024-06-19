Inside Cara Delevingne's Relationship With Musician Minke
The following article includes references to addiction, depression, and suicide.
Model Cara Delevingne identifies as pansexual, aka she's attracted to people regardless of their gender. The English starlet has dated her fair share of beautiful famous ladies, from Ashley Benson to Michelle Rodriguez and now Leah Manson, who you otherwise might know as the singer Minke. One fun fact about their relationship is that Delevingne and Minke have known each since they were young girls in England (yes, Minke was born and raised in the U.K., too) since both attended a boarding school in Hampshire where they graduated the same year. It was only after the duo randomly bumped into each other at a concert more than a decade later, in 2022, that their friendship evolved into something more serious — it was a scene straight out of a romantic comedy.
Then, after months of keeping things low-key, the celebrity couple finally confirmed their relationship in June 2022 when they were spotted kissing each other passionately during a trip to Portofino in Italy. At the time, the "Paper Towns" star was recently speculated to have hooked up with Sienna Miller after they, too, were papped making out at a New York City bar just four months prior. Fast forward to July 2023 and she and Minke were again photographed locking lips at a tennis match in London, just over a month after they celebrated their one-year anniversary.
Cara Delevingne opened up about her connection to Minke
In March 2023, Cara Delevingne discussed her relationship with girlfriend Minke during an interview with Vogue. In particular, the model delved into how the singer was instrumental in her ongoing sobriety journey. Delevingne has openly struggled with addiction problems and mental health issues throughout her time in the spotlight, including depression and suicidal ideation. As she explained of Minke, "She's the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn't going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise." This time, it wasn't Delevingne who did the saving. "It's the first time," she said, while looking back on her past relationships, "[that] I feel like I'm in a relationship not trying to rescue someone."
Reflecting on the prior year, the "Suicide Squad" star thanked Minke for broadening her horizons and holding her hand through some of the darkest moments in Delevingne's life. As she gushed to Elle UK, later in 2023, "Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am." The model revealed the truth regarding her sexuality by coming out as pansexual in 2020 and she also shared her desire to finally settle down and have her own kids in the near future with Vogue. The British star was vocal about her wish to become a mother even before she started dating Minke, confessing, "I've wanted a kid since I was 16," adding, "I want babies so bad."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Cara Delevingne and Minke marked a major relationship milestone in 2024
In June 2024, Cara Delevingne took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to girlfriend Minke as they celebrated a major life event: Their second anniversary as a couple. "Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things," the model quipped alongside a carousel of sweet clips and photos. "These past two years have been A LOT of life," Delevingne acknowledged while looking back on their journey together, noting, "I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life's ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you." The "Only Murders in the Building" star also recalled having a crush on Minke when they first met as children more than two decades prior. She then referred to the musician as her "partner in crime."
"Here's to many more years being us," Delevingne concluded her swoon-worthy post. Meanwhile, Minke also wrote a touching tribute on her own Instagram wherein she professed her love to the model and actor. "My rock, my safe space, my home. 2 years baby," Minke gushed. "Feels like yesterday and forever ago." Her post likewise included a montage of photos and videos including one snapshot of them snuggling poolside. Another shows the two with their tongues sticking out and touching together. "You are extraordinary and I'm literally the luckiest girl in the world," the singer sweetly added.