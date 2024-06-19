Inside Cara Delevingne's Relationship With Musician Minke

In March 2023, Cara Delevingne discussed her relationship with girlfriend Minke during an interview with Vogue. In particular, the model delved into how the singer was instrumental in her ongoing sobriety journey. Delevingne has openly struggled with addiction problems and mental health issues throughout her time in the spotlight, including depression and suicidal ideation. As she explained of Minke, "She's the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn't going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise." This time, it wasn't Delevingne who did the saving. "It's the first time," she said, while looking back on her past relationships, "[that] I feel like I'm in a relationship not trying to rescue someone."

Reflecting on the prior year, the "Suicide Squad" star thanked Minke for broadening her horizons and holding her hand through some of the darkest moments in Delevingne's life. As she gushed to Elle UK, later in 2023, "Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am." The model revealed the truth regarding her sexuality by coming out as pansexual in 2020 and she also shared her desire to finally settle down and have her own kids in the near future with Vogue. The British star was vocal about her wish to become a mother even before she started dating Minke, confessing, "I've wanted a kid since I was 16," adding, "I want babies so bad."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.