Former Trump Aide Sounds The Alarm On Donald's Mental 'Decline'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has been a co-host on "The View" since 2022 where she became a long sought after replacement for Meghan McCain, who left "The View" in 2021. Griffin worked in Donald Trump's administration as the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence before becoming the White House Communications Director. She knows a lot about Trump, and she had some thoughts about her former boss based on his recent public appearances. Most notably, Griffin referred to there being some "glaring warning signs about Donald Trump."

On the June 10, 2024 episode of the daytime talk show, the co-hosts showed a clip from Trump's interview with Dr. Phil, where he talked about how "revenge can be justified," per "The View." The panel also showed some of Trump's Las Vegas rally where teleprompter problems led to an odd rant about choosing between boat electrocution versus sharks and threatening to not pay the teleprompter company.

For Griffin, these moments sound like some symptoms of a larger problem. "Listening to him now doesn't sound like him in 2016, and he was not ever particularly eloquent [...] I'm recognizing and seeing a decline in him and others who know him have said that, too." To hear that from someone who knew Trump personally could definitely seem like a red flag.

