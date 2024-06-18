Behind The Scenes Of Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Hilarious Impractical Jokers Appearance
While Danica McKellar has accumulated a long list of Hallmark movies over the years, these feel-good flicks aren't the only entries to the California native's acting catalog. In addition to doing voice work in shows like "Young Justice" and starring in an "NCIS" episode you might've forgotten about, the actor also appeared on an episode of "Impractical Jokers" back in 2015.
"It was so hard to keep a straight face and be 'mean' to Murr on 'Impractical Jokers,'" McKellar wrote in a Facebook post promoting the episode. "He's such a good sport!!" McKellar appeared on the punishment portion of the show, with the series centering around four friends, Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto, who compete with one another in comedic dares. The cast member who receives the most thumbs-downs throughout an episode is forced to undergo retribution, with Murray being the loser that prompted McKellar's appearance.
A clip from the episode shows Murray oiled up and dressed in a speedo, as he thinks he's being forced to compete in a bodybuilding competition. In reality, he walks through a door to find McKellar, his childhood crush from "The Wonder Years," waiting to be interviewed. Since the appearance, both Murray and McKellar have opened up about their behind-the-scenes experience, having mixed feelings about the entire endeavor.
It was a memorable experience for both McKellar and Murray
James Murray remembers his "Impractical Jokers" experience with Danica McKellar with both embarrassment and awe. In an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, the comedian revealed that he was impressed that his friends had devised such an unexpected twist. "I was very proud of them, but I was absolutely mortified and in shock," he explained. "I couldn't believe that they actually got her there, or that she knew the show, or was a fan of the show."
An episode of "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" hints at how McKellar's appearance came to be, as it revealed that series producer Jay Miller is a weekly watcher of "The Wonder Years." McKellar debuted on "The Wonder Years" back in the late '80s, though she almost lost the role of Winnie Cooper to her sister. After seeing some of Miller's tweets about the sitcom, McKellar responded to share that she was an "Impractical Jokers" fan. This likely laid the foundation for her appearance on the show.
While McKellar admitted to how difficult it was to stick to her role during Murray's punishment in her social media post, she mentioned in a later Facebook Live that she was determined to see the bit through. "They were like, 'Just don't laugh. Whatever you do, don't laugh, and don't break a smile,'" she recalled. "That was my one job, so I tried to do it," (per Heavy).
McKellar and Murray became friends after the show
While it was an awkward beginning for Danica McKellar and James Murray, their "Impractical Jokers" bit actually led them to become friends. Back in 2016, McKellar live streamed with Murray in New York City, sharing the video to YouTube afterward. The two, who admitted they hadn't gotten the chance to hang out since the show, were visiting Central Park together and drinking a healthy green juice that Murray found disgusting. "As her and I were walking through Central Park, fans kept coming up," Murray told Channel Guide Magazine. "They'd see me and then they'd see her, and their minds were blown that the two of us were hanging out outside of that punishment."
McKellar even made another cameo appearance on "Impractical Jokers" in 2018, reenacting her interview with Murray, but with a comedic role reversal. In a "Try Not to Laugh" challenge, the Hallmark star dressed in a muscle suit and American flag speedo while Murray donned a dress. "I've been assured [this] is a different American speedo from the one that Murr wore," McKellar said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram. "Even though he's actually wearing my dress, this is different."