Behind The Scenes Of Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Hilarious Impractical Jokers Appearance

While Danica McKellar has accumulated a long list of Hallmark movies over the years, these feel-good flicks aren't the only entries to the California native's acting catalog. In addition to doing voice work in shows like "Young Justice" and starring in an "NCIS" episode you might've forgotten about, the actor also appeared on an episode of "Impractical Jokers" back in 2015.

"It was so hard to keep a straight face and be 'mean' to Murr on 'Impractical Jokers,'" McKellar wrote in a Facebook post promoting the episode. "He's such a good sport!!" McKellar appeared on the punishment portion of the show, with the series centering around four friends, Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto, who compete with one another in comedic dares. The cast member who receives the most thumbs-downs throughout an episode is forced to undergo retribution, with Murray being the loser that prompted McKellar's appearance.

A clip from the episode shows Murray oiled up and dressed in a speedo, as he thinks he's being forced to compete in a bodybuilding competition. In reality, he walks through a door to find McKellar, his childhood crush from "The Wonder Years," waiting to be interviewed. Since the appearance, both Murray and McKellar have opened up about their behind-the-scenes experience, having mixed feelings about the entire endeavor.

