Convicted Felon Donald Trump Wastes No Time Celebrating Hunter Biden's Guilty Verdict
In May 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial. Just a couple of weeks later, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony firearm charges. Along with being a convicted felon, Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and running against Joe Biden, so naturally, his campaign has responded to the news of Hunter's verdict. To the surprise of no one, that response stands in stark contrast to how Joe Biden commented on Hunter's guilty verdict.
Shared by Donald Trump Jr. on X, formerly known as Twitter, the response referred to Hunter's firearms trial as "nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family." It also made use of some additional familiar themes from Trump, referring to the president as "Crooked Joe Biden" and accusing the Biden family of having "raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine." That refrain was quickly parroted by Republicans in their social media responses to Hunter's conviction.
However, some critics have their doubts about the Trump's campaign claims against the Biden family. "Sorry to say but I will believe it when i see it ... he said the same thing about Hillary," one wrote on X.
Supporters and critics of Joe Biden came out in force after Hunter's verdict
Others had a much more supportive perspective to Donald Trump's campaign response to Hunter Biden's gun crimes charges. One person wrote on X, "People are really upset. They had to find him guilty. Hunter will get a light sentence and later be pardoned by Joe Biden. It's all smoke and mirrors. Not justice." While Hunter was on trial, his father confirmed he would not pardon his son if he was convicted.
On the other side of the political spectrum, there were those who were equally as passionate about the situation. One person responded to Donald Trump Jr.'s post by saying: "y'all are the biggest crime family ever in politics. Daddy [is] already guilty of 34 felonies with many more to come. Plus y'all stole from children's cancer charity." The latter point is in reference to the lawsuit against the Trump Foundation that accused it of misusing charitable funds — it was settled with the dissolution of the foundation and a $2 million fine. The Eric Trump Foundation faced a similar controversy.
At the time of this writing, both Donald Trump and Hunter Biden were still looking at more legal woes. Trump faces additional criminal cases, including his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Hunter faces his own additional trial in California on federal tax charges.