Convicted Felon Donald Trump Wastes No Time Celebrating Hunter Biden's Guilty Verdict

In May 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial. Just a couple of weeks later, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony firearm charges. Along with being a convicted felon, Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and running against Joe Biden, so naturally, his campaign has responded to the news of Hunter's verdict. To the surprise of no one, that response stands in stark contrast to how Joe Biden commented on Hunter's guilty verdict.

Shared by Donald Trump Jr. on X, formerly known as Twitter, the response referred to Hunter's firearms trial as "nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family." It also made use of some additional familiar themes from Trump, referring to the president as "Crooked Joe Biden" and accusing the Biden family of having "raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine." That refrain was quickly parroted by Republicans in their social media responses to Hunter's conviction.

However, some critics have their doubts about the Trump's campaign claims against the Biden family. "Sorry to say but I will believe it when i see it ... he said the same thing about Hillary," one wrote on X.

