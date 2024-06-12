All The Signs Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose's Marriage Would Never Last

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose originally met when he was filming "Hannah Montana" in L.A. Speaking to People in November 2022, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker reminisced about how he ran into the Australian singer while walking his dog, Tex, around the studio grounds. Firerose acknowledged that she was well-acquainted with her future husband's musical talents, but he naturally had no idea who she was. However, Billy Ray recognized that there was something special about her, so he introduced the musician to the writers and producers of the hit Disney show. The unlikely pair stayed friends throughout the next decade, worked on a few songs together, and eventually fell in love. In fact, Billy Ray popped the question in August 2022, just a few short months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed to end their 30-year-long marriage.

The Grammy winner tied the knot with Firerose in October 2023, and everything seemed to be going swimmingly as recently as April 2024 when she took to Instagram to celebrate their six-month anniversary. Alongside two photos from their rustic wedding ceremony, the Australian star wrote, "6 months ago I married this man. Life isn't always easy [...] but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend." However, after around eight months of marriage, in June 2024, TMZ reported that Billy Ray had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct." The court documents detailed how the country singer wanted the marriage annulled because it was allegedly based on fraud. While the split may have come as a surprise, there were plenty of signs that their union wouldn't stand the test of time.

