All The Signs Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose's Marriage Would Never Last
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose originally met when he was filming "Hannah Montana" in L.A. Speaking to People in November 2022, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker reminisced about how he ran into the Australian singer while walking his dog, Tex, around the studio grounds. Firerose acknowledged that she was well-acquainted with her future husband's musical talents, but he naturally had no idea who she was. However, Billy Ray recognized that there was something special about her, so he introduced the musician to the writers and producers of the hit Disney show. The unlikely pair stayed friends throughout the next decade, worked on a few songs together, and eventually fell in love. In fact, Billy Ray popped the question in August 2022, just a few short months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed to end their 30-year-long marriage.
The Grammy winner tied the knot with Firerose in October 2023, and everything seemed to be going swimmingly as recently as April 2024 when she took to Instagram to celebrate their six-month anniversary. Alongside two photos from their rustic wedding ceremony, the Australian star wrote, "6 months ago I married this man. Life isn't always easy [...] but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend." However, after around eight months of marriage, in June 2024, TMZ reported that Billy Ray had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct." The court documents detailed how the country singer wanted the marriage annulled because it was allegedly based on fraud. While the split may have come as a surprise, there were plenty of signs that their union wouldn't stand the test of time.
Miley Cyrus reportedly spotted some red flags in their relationship early on
Miley Cyrus reportedly didn't want her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, to tie the knot with Firerose in the first place. In September 2023, a RadarOnline insider claimed that the "Flowers" hitmaker was worried that her lovestruck father hadn't secured his financial interests before heading into the marriage. "It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl," the source divulged. "Word is he doesn't want a prenup, so everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible." The confidant reckoned the "Hannah Montana" alum was desperate to have a serious conversation with her beloved dad to try to help him see sense.
Their nuptials may have hit the "Malibu" songstress harder because she wasn't on board with their romance from the start. Shortly after news of Billy Ray's engagement broke, another source told RadarOnline, "Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he's stuck a ring on this gal's finger, it's a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth." Despite all reports to the contrary, Billy Ray himself clarified to People that Miley and her five unique siblings had no qualms about his engagement. His kids were well aware that the end of his marriage to Tish Cyrus was long overdue, so they were far more accepting of the new loves in both of their parents' lives.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's age difference was glaringly obvious
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose share a bigger age gap than most people realized. During the former couple's 2022 chat with People, the Australian singer's age was confirmed to be 34, which would mean she was born in 1988. On the other hand, the country icon was born in 1961, which would make him approximately 27 years her senior. Additionally, Firerose is only a few years older than his daughter, the 1992-born Miley Cyrus. To make matters a little bit weirder, it seems like the Grammy winner was in his mid to late 40s when he met Firerose, while she was between 18 and 23. The former couple tackled their significant age gap in a light-hearted manner in the interview. After Firerose noted, "I've known his music since forever," Billy Ray joked, "Since forever. That's how long I've been around."
Elsewhere, in another People interview, the "Some Gave All" singer didn't seem too fazed by their age gap as Billy Ray described his then-fiancée as his "soulmate." Likewise, the country star touched on some of their differences during an August 2023 appearance on "Good Morning America," confessing, "We're kind of like [...] It's a peanut butter and jelly [thing]." Billy Ray continued, "I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician." While several celebrity couples with bigger age gaps have enjoyed successful relationships over the years, it seems like Billy Ray and Firerose's considerable differences may have worked against them in the long run.