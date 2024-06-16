The Truth About Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio's Tense Working Relationship

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro didn't always find collaborating difficult. The pair's paths first crossed around 1993 when a teenage DiCaprio was about to make his big screen debut in the De Niro starring "This Boy's Life." Speaking to People in 2024, the "Raging Bull" star shared that he knew the youngster was tremendously talented early on and tried to turn the tides in DiCaprio's favor. He asserted, "I said to Art Linson, the producer, I said, 'Art, that kid was really, it was interesting.'" De Niro continued, "I didn't push it. I just said, 'That kid had something special,' and then they turned around and wound up using Leo.'" The father of seven continued to go to bat for him too. During a 2023 interview with GQ, iconic director Martin Scorsese shared that his longtime friend and collaborator urged him to cast DiCaprio after witnessing his phenomenal acting skills on set.

Advertisement

The legendary filmmaker pointed out that De Niro rarely recommended actors to him, so Scorsese met with DiCaprio and got him to work on "Gangs of New York" as a result. It's safe to say that the director was floored by DiCaprio because Scorsese subsequently collaborated with him on a handful of other projects too. Then, nearly 30 years after their first film, DiCaprio and De Niro reunited for Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." However, it wasn't all smooth sailing this time around as the "Titanic" star loved putting his own spin on lines — something his collaborators weren't big fans of, especially De Niro.