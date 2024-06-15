The Unexpected Career Path Kimberly Guilfoyle Dabbled In Before Politics

Kimberly Guilfoyle's stunning transformation from a district attorney into an outspoken political commentator started with a vicious dog mauling, which occurred in January 2001. Guilfoyle was part of a team of prosecutors determined to put two defendants in jail for their acts of gross negligence that ultimately led to their dog killing an innocent victim. Rather than charging the major defendant solely with negligence or manslaughter, though, Guilfoyle and the team made a bold case for second-degree murder. Interestingly, the attorney's personal life was just as active as her professional one. A few weeks before the trial, she tied the knot with Gavin Newsom, a fast-rising and popular Democratic politician, who was well on his way to being mayor. Guilfoyle went on to win the case before becoming the first lady-elect of the city of San Francisco, after Newsom won the election in 2003.

Now one prominent half of a power couple, she began to receive a ton of offers for work as a legal analyst. Guilfoyle told The Daily Signal in 2018 that she received requests from Court TV, MSNBC, ABC News, Fox News, and CNN. Somewhat unexpectedly, the attorney also received an offer from Hollywood more generally. Guilfoyle played a lawyer in "Happily Even After," a rom-com that was featured at the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival. But despite dipping her toe into acting, Guilfoyle's talents evidently lay elsewhere albeit still onscreen.