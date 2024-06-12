Is Singer Jessie Murph Related To Jelly Roll? The Truth About Their Relationship

Anywhere you look in the entertainment industry, nepo-babies are rampant. Siblings and children of established celebrities seem to have a leg up when they decide to try and step into the spotlight. However, not all strong connections between celebs are familial. Singers Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll are great friends and have described each other as family, but they aren't actually related.

The formerly incarcerated Jelly Roll (the stage name for Jason DeFord) turned his life around and now has a successful music career, even being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys. He's a country artist who actually began his career as a rapper and has had quite the transformation. Murph, like so many other rising stars, shared covers of popular songs online and built a fanbase that way. Both Jelly Roll and Murph have experience performing in multiple music genres and the duo collaborated on Murph's song "Wild Ones."

During an interview on the "Full Send Podcast" in January 2024, Jelly Roll discussed his close friendship with Murph and spoke highly of her: "She's special, man. She's like my little sister." He briefly mentioned the performances they've done together and said Murph joins him to sing "Wild Ones" when available. Although Jelly Roll and Murph aren't actually related, one of his family members introduced him to her music.

