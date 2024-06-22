Inside The Relationship Of Hallmark Stars Colin Lawrence And Lucia Walters

You may recognize Colin Lawrence and Lucia Walters from their Hallmark channel roles, as both have appeared in a handful of the network's feel-good flicks. For example, Lawrence has made his mark in movies like "Fixer Upper Mysteries" and "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa," while Walters can be seen in titles such as "Jingle Bell Bride" and "Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead."

However, if you're not up to date on the real-life partners of Hallmark stars, then you might not have realized that the two actors have a love story of their own, as they're married and have two kids together. Outside of the network, Lawrence and Walters appear together on Netflix's "Virgin River," with their characters, Preacher and Julia, sparking up a romance in Season 4.

This isn't the first time that the sweethearts have worked together, with their passion for acting playing a huge part in their relationship. "Any show that we've worked together on ... we just have a hoot," Walters said during a "Survived the Soaps" interview. "It's always good. We've played so many fun characters together."

