Inside The Relationship Of Hallmark Stars Colin Lawrence And Lucia Walters
You may recognize Colin Lawrence and Lucia Walters from their Hallmark channel roles, as both have appeared in a handful of the network's feel-good flicks. For example, Lawrence has made his mark in movies like "Fixer Upper Mysteries" and "Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa," while Walters can be seen in titles such as "Jingle Bell Bride" and "Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead."
However, if you're not up to date on the real-life partners of Hallmark stars, then you might not have realized that the two actors have a love story of their own, as they're married and have two kids together. Outside of the network, Lawrence and Walters appear together on Netflix's "Virgin River," with their characters, Preacher and Julia, sparking up a romance in Season 4.
This isn't the first time that the sweethearts have worked together, with their passion for acting playing a huge part in their relationship. "Any show that we've worked together on ... we just have a hoot," Walters said during a "Survived the Soaps" interview. "It's always good. We've played so many fun characters together."
Walters opened up about her love story with Lawrence
Since joining her husband on the cast of "Virgin River," Hallmark star Lucia Walters has opened up about her romance with Colin Lawrence. Though the two became acquainted on-screen during Season 4 of "Virgin River," their real life romance stretches back to the early days of their acting careers, with Walters breaking down Lawrence's surprise proposal in a Medium article.
"I met my husband Colin Lawrence in acting class," Walters said. "We'd been dating for about 18 months and one day we had a 'girlfriend/boyfriend' audition together. It wasn't unusual for us to work together but we had never gone to a dual audition together." The Hallmark star went on to explain that they were acting out a scene in which a couple begins fighting about their living arrangements, but that Lawrence suddenly went off script.
"We were in the midst of this heated argument and Colin starts adlibbing," she continued. "He gets down on one knee and says all this stuff about 'Ever since I set eyes on you, I knew you were the one ... ' and me, still in character, went along with it." Walters admitted she didn't realize the proposal was real until Lawrence pulled out a ring and she saw the director was crying. I stuttered 'YES!'" she said. "That was a day to remember!"
How Walters and Lawrence spend their time together
While Colin Lawrence and Lucia Walters have bonded through acting, the couple also connect in other ways. In an interview with "Chatting with B," Hallmark and "Virgin River" star Lawrence opened up about some of his hobbies and relaxation activities. In addition to working out and playing golf, the actor mentioned that he enjoyed, "quiet time with my wife, hanging out with my wife and cooking."
Based on their Instagram pages, the couple also seems to enjoy traveling together, as they'll often share photos from their getaways. Sometimes these snapshots include their children, such as a 2022 ski trip in Whistler, Canada and a 2023 island getaway to Mallorca, Spain. Other times, Lawrence and Walters share more couple-focused photos, including a pic from a British Columbia winery. "Great way to spend a day off," Walters captioned the selfie. "Wine tasting paired with this hot dish."
The actors also seem to enjoy water-based activities, posting several paddle boarding photos over the years. Back in 2021, Walters posted some of these snapshots in a collage to celebrate her husband's birthday. "Happy Birthday to you my love," she wrote. "A perfect day to celebrate U." While "Virgin River" fans might love seeing Lawrence and Walters on their television screens, their real-life romance is just as sweet.