How Prince Harry's Relationship With Kate Middleton Changed After He Met Meghan Markle

Before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he and Princess Catherine had been good friends. In fact, she served as a close confidante to Harry for almost two decades. In his controversial memoir, "Spare," Harry wrote that Catherine was the "sister I'd never had and always wanted." For years, royal watchers loved seeing the brother- and sister-in-law interact during public engagements. It was clear that they were genuinely close and shared a special bond.

Harry was just a teenager when he met Catherine in 2003. At the time, she was dating his brother, Prince William. After William and Catherine got engaged in 2011, Harry reportedly said she'd taken him "under her wing" from the beginning and made an effort to build a relationship with him, according to the Daily Mail. "[A] strong, sisterly bond was cemented with the at-times lonely Harry," a source told the publication. Catherine taught Harry how to cook, gave him advice when it came to his love life, and adored having him around her children.

While Harry has previously admitted that he was afraid Catherine's presence would mean William would pay him less attention, he was thrilled when the couple's relationship grew serious. "I am delighted that my brother has popped the question! It means I get a sister, which I have always wanted," he said in a statement at the time. Harry and Catherine's relationship was something special, but unfortunately, things changed drastically after he started dating Meghan — and not for the better.

