Body Language Expert Tells Us Kevin Spacey's Recollection Of King Charles' Support Is The Real Deal

Years after Prince Andrew's controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein cast an unflattering and scandalous light on the British royal family, the monarchy finds itself yet another unsavory glow following Kevin Spacey's June 2024 appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" where he appears to admit (albeit halfheartedly) that King Charles II, then-Prince Charles, offered the actor a message of support when Spacey's sexual assault accusations first broke in 2017.

Spacey began the tense exchange by explaining that he worked as an actor at The Old Vic Theatre in London, of which the former prince's grandmother was a patron. "He loved the Old Vic. He believed in it," Spacey told Morgan (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "He came to see our productions. I was always honored to be able to do what I could for The Prince's Trust." But when Morgan — known for his takes on the royal family — started pushing Spacey to confirm whether the prince had offered his support for Spacey amid his sexual misconduct scandal, the actor was far less forthcoming.

Kevin Spacey confirming King Charles sent him a message of support is disturbing. In fact the number of predators Charles has been close to or supported is concerning. At the very least it shows poor judgement & a tendency to be tone deaf & out of touch.

pic.twitter.com/zCQsQ84s90 — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) June 12, 2024

The List spoke to fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, a fraud-busting body language expert, who told us why she thinks Spacey was avoiding giving Morgan a straight answer as to whether the future king reached out to the actor in solidarity (and what body language clues she caught that reveal the truth behind Spacey's words).