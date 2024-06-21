Details About HGTV Star Cristy Lee's Tragic Health Issues

2023 was a tough year for HGTV's "Steal This House" host, and proud Detroit resident, Cristy Lee. It was the year she ended up in the hospital and was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as thyroid eye disease or TED, which is caused by the inflammation of the eye muscles due to hyperthyroidism or Graves' disease. The reality star shared the highly personal news on Instagram alongside a short reel documenting her journey thus far. "The past 8 months have been the most challenging time in my entire life," Lee acknowledged in the caption. After weeks of constantly being in and out of the hospital, the car enthusiast confirmed that she underwent a medical procedure to remove her thyroid glands completely sometime during the year. For the following five months, she couldn't see out of one eye due to extreme pain and swelling.

Advertisement

"I've always been a strong person, but this broke me," Lee confessed, adding, "The state of my mental health was not good for awhile." In the midst of her battle with TED and Graves' disease, the "Steal This House" host was also shocked to discover that she had thyroid cancer on top of everything else, noting, "I'm scheduled for my first lymphatic ultrasound and gene cancer soon." The rest of the year was a blur of treatments and hospital stays, forcing the TV personality to take some time off work to focus on her wellbeing and recovery. She came forward with her story in the hopes of inspiring others.