The Stunning Transformation Of Cristy Lee

Cristy Lee may have made a name for herself as one of the most prominent women in motorsports and automotive television, but her professional portfolio goes well beyond cars and motorcycles. "When I graduated high school, moving into college trying to figure out what my career path is going to be, I went from everything from being a cosmetologist and a makeup artist to going into the radiology program at Halifax Medical Center. I was all over the place," she told Goss.

Lee ultimately didn't do any of those things, but she has worked in several fields during her decades-long career — and she's been extraordinarily successful in each of her professional pursuits. From a graveyard radio shift that eventually led to live reporting for ESPN and a stint in property flipping that served as the foundation for hosting her own HGTV shows, Cristy Lee has not only amassed an incredibly impressive resume but she's also blazed a trail for women in traditionally male-dominated industries along the way.