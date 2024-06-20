Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

As Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's budding romance started heating up, fans couldn't ignore their age gap any longer. The future couple reportedly met in September 2023 at the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week event. Then, in December, the Daily Mail caught the "Espresso" hitmaker leaving a restaurant with the Irish actor. After a few more low-key date nights, it seemed like the celebrity couple was ready to be more public with their relationship. So, in March 2024, the "Saltburn" star flew out to Singapore to support Carpenter as she opened for her close friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. A fan video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the lovebirds hugging backstage following her performance. About a week later, they made things official by taking a few cute snaps at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty red carpet. To make matters even more adorable, the Oscar nominee wore a friendship bracelet with his new lady's name throughout the night.

It's safe to say that Keoghan and Carpenter are completely smitten with each other. While some fans are overjoyed, others can't help but wonder if the BAFTA winner is right for the "Nonsense" songstress because of their considerable age difference. The unlikely couple are nearly seven years apart, with Keoghan being born in October 1992 and Carpenter in May 1999. In addition to realizing their age gap was bigger than expected, netizens also learned that Keoghan may be in a different stage of his life than the former Disney star.