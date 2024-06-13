Taylor Swift's Childhood Career Goal Speaks Volumes About Her Life Today

Taylor Swift is the biggest star on the planet, selling out shows night after night and releasing music that instantly lands at number one. So you'd be forgiven for thinking that she always dreamed of becoming a ginormous pop star. In reality, Swift had a very different career goal in mind when she was a kid, but it offers some fascinating insight into why she goes about her career the way she does. The "You Belong With Me" hitmaker originally wanted to be a stockbroker. In fact, she was so determined that when Swift was just was six years old, she wrote her career ambition in her yearbook, according to The Times. The world-conquering pop star offered some more context during 2011's "YouTube Presents Taylor Swift," explaining that she got the financial bug from her dad, who was a stockbroker himself and always encouraged Swift to save her hard-earned cash.

"I didn't know what a stockbroker was when I was eight but I would just tell everybody that's what I was going to be," she recalled, joking that her big plan stood out against the job ambitions of her classmates. "I just saw how happy it made [my dad], and I just thought, I can broke stocks," the singer songwriter laughed. Swift has certainly achieved the financial goals of the job today (and then some). Likewise, her father's emphasis on the importance of both earning and saving may also explain her money-focused approach.