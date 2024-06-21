HGTV's Ben And Erin Napier Think This Unlikely Activity Reveals The Truth About Any Marriage

Alongside charming, southern-infused home renovations, fans of "Home Town" get a glimpse into the heartwarming romance of HGTV hosts Ben and Erin Napier when watching the show. The Mississippi duo makes working with your spouse look easy, especially with the adorable couple moments Ben and Erin have shared over the years.

Even so, a lighthearted teaser shared by HGTV shows the Napiers attempting a decorating activity, one that they've likely encountered time and time again, that they say will put any marriage to the test. "You know they say the true test of a marriage is painting a room together," Ben said in the Instagram clip. "We like to say..." — "no, it's hanging curtains," Erin continued. The teaser, which comes from Season 8, shows the couple struggling to hang outdoor curtains in one of their renovations.

"It's backwards," Ben says as they try to put up the curtains and attach the rod. Erin lightheartedly exclaims, "No! No!" and then adds another "No!" as a tool goes clattering to the concrete. However, with a bit more wrangling, the Napiers eventually set their porch scene to rights. "If you can do it without a cuss out, you're gonna make it," Erin explained about the task. Then the two added in unison, "You can get through anything."

