Alina Habba Once Seemingly Faked Sick To Get Out Of Court With Trump

As former President Donald Trump's controversial attorney, Alina Habba, learned the hard way, if you're going to call in to work pretending to be sick, you better make sure that you aren't photographed out and about at a party. And as ex-Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci learned the hard way, you better not be the one who posts those photographs online.

The current and former Trump employee learned their lessons in early January 2024 amidst the ex-POTUS' defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll. After a member of the jury was excused due to illness, Trump's legal team also requested a delay, saying that Habba had a fever and wasn't feeling well. Unfortunately for Habba, her sick day was immediately called into question when she was spotted at her boss' New Hampshire primary victory party hours later.

The attorney might have gone unnoticed if it hadn't been for Quattrucci, who posted a photo of him and Habba on X, formerly known as Twitter. The photo-op marked another incident in a long list of controversial court moments by Habba, and it marked the end of the party for Quattrucci.

