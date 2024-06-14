Psychologist Tells Us Why Donald Trump's Birthday Could Be Hard On Barron

On June 14, 2024, the man who wants a second term in the White House will make another turn around the sun. In other words, Donald Trump's 78th birthday is near. Never a fan of celebrating his special day, Trump may be even more ambivalent this time. There's only a four-year age difference between him and President Joe Biden, a fact he'd rather forget as he tries to convince voters that Biden is too old and feeble for the job. But there's another person who may also be getting the feels over this birthday: Barron Trump. The former president's youngest child is 18, making for a 60-year age difference more often associated with grandparents and grandchildren. Having just graduated from high school, Barron may be more aware of this gap than ever.

Advertisement

To understand this unusual dynamic, The List spoke exclusively to Sanam Hafeez, Psy.D., a neuropsychologist and director of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, a diagnostic and treatment center in Queens, NY. "A father-son relationship with a significant generational difference faces several complex challenges," she explained. Trump was born at the tail end of the Silent Generation, the age group reared to live by a strong work ethic and conservative family values. Barron is squarely Gen Z, the idealistic bunch who can't imagine a time without smartphones, social media, and streaming platforms. "This generation gap extends to diverse viewpoints on technology, social norms, politics, and career choices, potentially leading to disagreements and misunderstandings if both parties fail to appreciate each other's perspectives," Dr. Hafeez said.

Advertisement