Trump's Warm Hug With Logan Paul Highlights The Stiff Relationship With His Own Kids

Sometimes it takes directly comparing one relationship to another to fully appreciate the difference in dynamics, as proven by a video of former President Donald Trump embracing professional wrestler and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Although the ex-POTUS' children were not in the video, one couldn't help but imagine how he shows them affection versus Paul.

The video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Paul and Trump posing for a face-off while Paul's podcast co-host Mike Majlak holds a championship belt between them. The two men approach each other with stern expressions, staring at one another from a few inches apart. Trump is the first to break "character," smiling and reaching out to Paul for a quick hug while they both laugh.

Paul posted a photoset on his Instagram page expressing his gratitude for the moment. "From interviewing for a college scholarship at 18 years old (which I didn't get) to interviewing the president at 29," Paul wrote. "The glow up is real." However, heartwarming glow-ups aside, Paul and Trump's interaction highlighted just how much Trump doesn't openly act like that with his kids.

