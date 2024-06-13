Trump's Warm Hug With Logan Paul Highlights The Stiff Relationship With His Own Kids
Sometimes it takes directly comparing one relationship to another to fully appreciate the difference in dynamics, as proven by a video of former President Donald Trump embracing professional wrestler and controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. Although the ex-POTUS' children were not in the video, one couldn't help but imagine how he shows them affection versus Paul.
The video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Paul and Trump posing for a face-off while Paul's podcast co-host Mike Majlak holds a championship belt between them. The two men approach each other with stern expressions, staring at one another from a few inches apart. Trump is the first to break "character," smiling and reaching out to Paul for a quick hug while they both laugh.
Paul posted a photoset on his Instagram page expressing his gratitude for the moment. "From interviewing for a college scholarship at 18 years old (which I didn't get) to interviewing the president at 29," Paul wrote. "The glow up is real." However, heartwarming glow-ups aside, Paul and Trump's interaction highlighted just how much Trump doesn't openly act like that with his kids.
Donald Trump's relationship with his children has seemed unordinary at times
Logan Paul was interviewing former President Donald Trump for a June 2024 episode of his podcast "Impaulsive." So, in Trump's defense, he was technically "on the job." However, the warmth shared between Paul and the ex-POTUS seems to starkly contrast Trump's relationship with his five kids: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron. Even Trump's willingness to be photographed next to Paul is something that can't be said about Barron.
According to Michael Wolff's book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," Trump refuses to have his photo taken next to someone who is taller than him, and it seems that includes his son Barron. "[Donald Trump] is jealous of everyone's height," Wolff said while visiting MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell." "He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is one of his techniques."
Barron, the former president's youngest son, is already towering over his relatives with his 6-foot, 8-inch frame, leading some to speculate that Donald's height difference with Barron is a source of tension in their already strained relationship. Unfortunately for Donald, his video with Paul didn't come without a height comment or two. "Internet says Trump is 6'3" but Logan is allegedly 6'2," one user wrote. "Logan looks taller. Things not adding up."