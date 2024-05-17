Barron Trump's Big Moment At Graduation Proves He's Just Like Melania

May is the month of graduations, and even the most famous of offspring indulge in the ritual of a cap and gown to receive their diplomas. Barron Trump is no exception, and on May 17, he was part of the graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, FL. Mom Melania Trump and dad Donald Trump (who was granted a day off from his hush-money trial to attend) were in the front row of the audience to watch as their son accepted his high-school diploma.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the youngest Trump was seen standing head and shoulders above everyone else as he stepped up to the platform stage, paused for a photo with the officiants, and was handed his diploma with a handshake. He then walked off the stage and down a ramp, where he was positioned for another photo by what looked like school officials.

Congratulations Barron William Trump 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2fglUOL6oK — Karli Bonne' 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 17, 2024

While we weren't expecting any fist bumps raised in victory or tossing of the cap, the graduate didn't even crack a smile — not for the photos, or even to himself when he walked away with his diploma in hand. It seems when it comes to the Donald's son, he's a lot more like his mom Melania when it comes to showing emotions — very stoic and very private.