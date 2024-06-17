Details About Jaime King's Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Kyle Newman

Jaime King sought sole legal and physical custody of her two sons with Kyle Newman and, in 2020, the "Sin City" star was granted a temporary restraining order against him. At the same time, her custody request was "denied without prejudice," (via People). After a spokesperson for Newman wrote off King's claims as fabrications to E! News the director came forward with a different set of allegations. In court documents shared by Us Weekly, Newman accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of being a self-admitted cheater who was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He maintained that King drove their children around when she wasn't in her right state of mind, with Newman further asserting that he had made several, ultimately unsuccessful attempts to help King get sober. However, a spokesperson for the "White Chicks" star denied these accusations outright.

Then, in September 2020, People confirmed that Newman had filed another document alleging: "[King] had emptied and closed all of our joint accounts, leaving me with nearly no funds." Thus, the filmmaker had no choice but to borrow money to afford legal counsel. A confidant of the model's wrote it off as yet another cash-grabbing attempt to discredit her. The filings kept coming, and in November 2020, ET reported that Newman had sought primary physical custody over his kids by arguing that King hadn't been a significant part of their lives. Furthermore, he wanted the court to order King to undergo "alcohol testing" when they were with her, notably during "monitored supervised visits" only.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

