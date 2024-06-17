Details About Jaime King's Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Kyle Newman
This article includes references to domestic abuse and substance abuse.
Jaime King's 2020 divorce filing painted a dark picture of her 13-year-long marriage to Kyle Newman. The former couple originally met back in 2005 when she appeared in Newman's movie "Fanboys" and tied the knot in 2007, later welcoming sons James Knight and Leo Thames. However, in May 2020, King abruptly filed for divorce. She also notably sought a restraining order against the director. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the once-blue-haired model requested that Newman be ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times because of his allegedly controlling and manipulative behavior. As she detailed: "I have learned that he would call people I was becoming close with and tell them that I was crazy, popping pills, and that my agents and managers were dropping me." King's filing continued, "None of this was true. [...] [He] would often lie to me about his conversations with other people so that I would be controlled."
Furthermore, the "My Bloody Valentine" star believed that her estranged husband was keeping a close eye on her because King's team supposedly discovered that several home surveillance devices were installed without her consent. Her ex even moved to Pennsylvania with their two sons and barred them from speaking to her. Newman allegedly promised to bring their children back to their L.A. home only if she stopped retaining her attorney's services. Despite King following his orders, Newman didn't uphold his end of the deal.
Kyle Newman claimed that Jaime King was an addict
Jaime King sought sole legal and physical custody of her two sons with Kyle Newman and, in 2020, the "Sin City" star was granted a temporary restraining order against him. At the same time, her custody request was "denied without prejudice," (via People). After a spokesperson for Newman wrote off King's claims as fabrications to E! News the director came forward with a different set of allegations. In court documents shared by Us Weekly, Newman accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of being a self-admitted cheater who was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He maintained that King drove their children around when she wasn't in her right state of mind, with Newman further asserting that he had made several, ultimately unsuccessful attempts to help King get sober. However, a spokesperson for the "White Chicks" star denied these accusations outright.
Then, in September 2020, People confirmed that Newman had filed another document alleging: "[King] had emptied and closed all of our joint accounts, leaving me with nearly no funds." Thus, the filmmaker had no choice but to borrow money to afford legal counsel. A confidant of the model's wrote it off as yet another cash-grabbing attempt to discredit her. The filings kept coming, and in November 2020, ET reported that Newman had sought primary physical custody over his kids by arguing that King hadn't been a significant part of their lives. Furthermore, he wanted the court to order King to undergo "alcohol testing" when they were with her, notably during "monitored supervised visits" only.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jaime King and Kyle Newman finally reached a settlement after three years
After a long-winded court battle, Kyle Newman and Jaime King finally reached a divorce settlement in September 2023. Court documents obtained by The Blast detailed that the estranged couple settled on joint custody of their two children. And yet, King was ordered to shell out $429 towards monthly child support and an additional $1,000 monthly in spousal support. Moreover, if the model earned over $175,344 in a year, she had to offer up 16% of that as additional child support and another 10% as additional spousal support on a yearly basis. It's worth noting that in Newman's September 2020 filings, he contended that he was unable to find well-paying jobs because concerns for the kids' safety had rendered him homebound. As a result, the director needed King to financially support him until he could get back on his feet.
Furthermore, Newman also requested that his ex-wife cover his total legal costs of $220,000, but it's unclear if this was granted. However, in April 2024, King asked the judge to discontinue her child and spousal support payments because she wasn't in a position to afford them anymore, per court documents acquired by People. Meanwhile, in Newman's filings, he claimed that King had "been out of compliance with the court's child and spousal support orders for well over a year." His lawyer informed the outlet that her request wasn't granted because the court allegedly found it to be baseless. Ultimately, the divorce became a tragic detail of King's life.