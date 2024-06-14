Donald Trump's 78th Birthday Plans Are Totally Predictable (& Pretty Sad)

June 14, 2024, is Donald Trump's 78th birthday. A psychologist spoke with The List about why Donald's birthday could be hard on his youngest son, Barron Trump. However, as of this writing, Donald's publicized birthday plans don't include time with family. Instead, he's spending his birthday with a gaggle of supporters that paid to be there. Club 47 is a fan club for Donald in Florida. In West Palm Beach on June 14, they're throwing a ticketed birthday event for Donald that the former president will attend and speak at. Larry Snowden, the president of Club 47, told AP News ticket prices ranged from approximately $35 to $60. The event sold out, and there are expected to be 5,000 attendees.

Lydia Maldonado, who has been to other Club 47 events before, told AP News she was looking forward to Donald's birthday celebration. "The purpose of having this event is pretty much to let him know how much the community here loves him and how much the community supports him," she said. As nice as that sentiment is, why is Donald choosing a speaking engagement over time with his loved ones?

It's predictable that a person like Donald wants nothing but to be revered on his birthday. But it's also sad that someone would rather be around yes-men than friends and family.