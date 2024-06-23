Inside The Kimberly Guilfoyle And Anthony Scaramucci Affair Rumors

Before Kimberly Guilfoyle began her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., she was rumored to have had an affair with well-known figure in Republican politics, Anthony Scaramucci. It appears that whispers about the two began in July 2017 when reporter Olivia Nuzzi tweeted that Guilfoyle had joined Scaramucci, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump for dinner. This allegedly infuriated Scaramucci, who believed it would raise suspicions about his dealings with Guilfoyle. Shortly after this outing, the Wall Street financier's wife, Deidre Ball, filed for divorce.

Advertisement

While the dinner was made public, Guilfoyle and Scaramucci may have been getting close a month before. Showbiz 411 claimed the pair were spotted apartment hunting in June 2017. However, one insider dismissed these claims to People, divulging in August 2017 that, "They share the same real estate agent in New York and she lives in The Beresford and he was looking in The Beresford." Even Trump's former close friend Roger Stone shot down the rumors, telling the HuffPost, "He is way too short for Kimberly." Still, their denial did not quiet the chatter surrounding their relationship, especially after they were spotted out of the country together.