Kimberly Guilfoyle's Shallow Birthday Shoutout To Trump Has All Eyes On Her Copycat Dress

Kimberly Guilfoyle was one of several people close to Donald Trump to wish him a happy birthday on July 14, 2024, joining the likes of Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump who sent birthday shoutouts to the Mar-A-Lago owner. The 45th president of the United States celebrated his 78th birthday just weeks after being found guilty in his hush money trial on May 30, 2024.

Just as Guilfoyle showed him support after the verdict, the former Fox News host shared an Instagram post, showing her standing with the embattled mogul. However, some people were more focused on her copycat look than the seemingly shallow words written in her tribute.

"Happy Birthday to President Trump! Your unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership continue to inspire millions of Americans. Here's to many more years of fighting for our country!" Guilfoyle captioned the image, which showed Trump wearing his traditional blue suit with a white shirt and a red tie. Guilfoyle stood out in a white strapless dress with what appeared to be a large flattened rose-type design right below the bust area. This unique piece appeared to be very similar to one that Lara Trump wore on Easter in May 2024, and that one was not well-received on social media.

