Kimberly Guilfoyle's Shallow Birthday Shoutout To Trump Has All Eyes On Her Copycat Dress
Kimberly Guilfoyle was one of several people close to Donald Trump to wish him a happy birthday on July 14, 2024, joining the likes of Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump who sent birthday shoutouts to the Mar-A-Lago owner. The 45th president of the United States celebrated his 78th birthday just weeks after being found guilty in his hush money trial on May 30, 2024.
Just as Guilfoyle showed him support after the verdict, the former Fox News host shared an Instagram post, showing her standing with the embattled mogul. However, some people were more focused on her copycat look than the seemingly shallow words written in her tribute.
"Happy Birthday to President Trump! Your unwavering patriotism, strength, and leadership continue to inspire millions of Americans. Here's to many more years of fighting for our country!" Guilfoyle captioned the image, which showed Trump wearing his traditional blue suit with a white shirt and a red tie. Guilfoyle stood out in a white strapless dress with what appeared to be a large flattened rose-type design right below the bust area. This unique piece appeared to be very similar to one that Lara Trump wore on Easter in May 2024, and that one was not well-received on social media.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump's dresses had a similar detail
While it's unknown if it's a piece from the same designer, both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump's garments have similar features. The large ruffle in the front is the standout detail on their ensembles. Unlike Guilfoyle, people heavily criticized Lara online when she shared a photo in the outfit alongside her husband Eric and their two children.
The Republican National Committee co-chair tweeted the image on May 31, 2024, writing, "The egg hunters let mom and dad pose with them for one picture. Update: no golden egg but way too much candy." What was supposed to be a joyous family post quickly turned sour when several Twitter users slammed Lara's attire, particularly the large floral design. One wrote, "I thought she was holding her Easter bonnet with her boobs. LMFAO." Another questioned, "That's the dress you chose??" The comments got even ruder, with a user asking, "What's with the large paper plate on your chest?" While it seems that Guilfoyle's look was better received than her sister-in-law's, with this being one of Lara's worst looks, it may not have helped her critics by wearing the near-identical getup.