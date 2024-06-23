Why Bethenny Frankel Once Blamed Her Messy Jason Hoppy Romance On Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel also accused the Bravo producer of trying too hard to create spicy moments, joining a growing list of Real Housewives who have publicly slammed Andy Cohen. She believed this was particularly apparent during tapings of "Watch What Happens Live." During a September 2023 "Just B" podcast taping with Nene Leakes, Frankel slammed Cohen for his messy line of questioning that places pressure on guests to speak negatively about others.

Advertisement

"The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and he's asking these questions like, 'Who's the ugliest Housewife?' And you're like, 'Oh, let me think.' Like a question that bad," Frankel recalled (via New York Post), later adding of the after-show, "We're out there and we get thrown like pieces of meat to just get ripped apart by that vehicle that we kiss the a** to get on. And we all play the god d** f**ing game, because we're using him like he's using us, because we want to promote our s***. But it all just seems so gross." She officially left the "Real Housewives of New York" for good in 2019. Thanks to allegations such as these, Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen have a rocky relationship. It's unlikely that he'll have any more input into Frankel's love life like he supposedly did by pushing her down the aisle with Jason Hoppy.

Advertisement