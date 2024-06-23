Why Bethenny Frankel Once Blamed Her Messy Jason Hoppy Romance On Andy Cohen
Bethenny Frankel's love life includes a messy relationship with New York entrepreneur Jason Hoppy. Their whirlwind romance took off quickly, with Frankel becoming pregnant with their only child, Bryn, in 2009 after about 11 months of dating. The two wed in a lavish March 2010 ceremony, which was documented in her special, "Bethenny's Getting Married." Sadly, by December 2012, Frankel and Hoppy had filed for divorce, though it wasn't finalized until 2021 thanks to a lengthy financial battle. According to Frankel, when it was time for the pair to make their relationship official on paper, Andy Cohen played a role in that decision.
During a July 17, 2023 episode of her "Just B" podcast, the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder recounted the tumultuous time to fellow "RHONY" alum, Jill Zarin. According to Frankel, after learning she was pregnant, Cohen gave her a word of advice. "Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go," she revealed (via People). This wasn't the first time that Frankel has accused Cohen of being the driving force behind her marrying Hoppy.
Andy Cohen denied any involvement with Frankel getting married
While attending the NYU Alumni Association's Speakers on the Square event on June 10, 2015, Bethenny Frankel addressed her marriage to Jason Hoppy. The reality star admitted that she had reservations about marrying the pharmaceutical sales executive, and she firmly believed that the Bravo mastermind pushed her into the union. "It's all Andy Cohen's fault, he will admit it. And yes, that's the point," Frankel revealed (via OK! Magazine). However, the "Watch What Happens Live" host shot down such a claim.
Days after her comments, Extra caught up with Cohen, who was being honored at the amfAR's Inspiration Gala. In response to Frankel, he firmly stated, "No, that's ridiculous," before sarcastically adding, "That's the kind of pull I have over Bethenny. I can talk her into getting married." This is not the only type of pressure that Frankel has felt from Cohen, with much more menacing allegations being hurled his way years later.
Bethenny Frankel believes Andy Cohen pushes guests too far on 'WWHL'
Bethenny Frankel also accused the Bravo producer of trying too hard to create spicy moments, joining a growing list of Real Housewives who have publicly slammed Andy Cohen. She believed this was particularly apparent during tapings of "Watch What Happens Live." During a September 2023 "Just B" podcast taping with Nene Leakes, Frankel slammed Cohen for his messy line of questioning that places pressure on guests to speak negatively about others.
"The last time I went on that show, I was with my daughter, and he's asking these questions like, 'Who's the ugliest Housewife?' And you're like, 'Oh, let me think.' Like a question that bad," Frankel recalled (via New York Post), later adding of the after-show, "We're out there and we get thrown like pieces of meat to just get ripped apart by that vehicle that we kiss the a** to get on. And we all play the god d** f**ing game, because we're using him like he's using us, because we want to promote our s***. But it all just seems so gross." She officially left the "Real Housewives of New York" for good in 2019. Thanks to allegations such as these, Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen have a rocky relationship. It's unlikely that he'll have any more input into Frankel's love life like he supposedly did by pushing her down the aisle with Jason Hoppy.