The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trooping The Colour 2024

Every year, Brits take the streets of London for Trooping the Colour, which takes place in June to celebrate the current monarch's birthday (regardless of its actual date). The parade is thought to date all the way back to the 17th century, but 2024's celebration was particularly special. Amid a grueling year for the royal family, fans got the privilege of seeing Catherine, Princess of Wales for the first time since December 2023, alongside King Charles III, who like Kate, has been in cancer treatment for months. There were more than a few bright spots in this rain-soaked Trooping the Colour celebration that honored the king's milestone 75th birthday, which he marked in November 2023. Yet, as always, some guests at the special event didn't dress to impress.

Advertisement

From strange accessories to one really bad print, there weren't many folks out of uniform at this event, but of those who were, some made truly odd fashion choices. If we had to award a best-dressed attendee for the day, we'd have to go with Seamus, the Irish Wolfhound who led the Irish Guards in the parade and looked particularly dapper in uniform. As for the worst dressed, there are a few high-profile contenders for the title.