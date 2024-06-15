The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trooping The Colour 2024
Every year, Brits take the streets of London for Trooping the Colour, which takes place in June to celebrate the current monarch's birthday (regardless of its actual date). The parade is thought to date all the way back to the 17th century, but 2024's celebration was particularly special. Amid a grueling year for the royal family, fans got the privilege of seeing Catherine, Princess of Wales for the first time since December 2023, alongside King Charles III, who like Kate, has been in cancer treatment for months. There were more than a few bright spots in this rain-soaked Trooping the Colour celebration that honored the king's milestone 75th birthday, which he marked in November 2023. Yet, as always, some guests at the special event didn't dress to impress.
From strange accessories to one really bad print, there weren't many folks out of uniform at this event, but of those who were, some made truly odd fashion choices. If we had to award a best-dressed attendee for the day, we'd have to go with Seamus, the Irish Wolfhound who led the Irish Guards in the parade and looked particularly dapper in uniform. As for the worst dressed, there are a few high-profile contenders for the title.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's squished banana hat
We appreciate Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's instinct to brighten up a gloomy day with an ensemble in the sunniest of hues. Yet, the particular shade of yellow she chose was reminiscent of a banana-flavored Laffy Taffy one might find in their trick-or-treat bag. Furthermore, while the silhouette of her dress was chic and simple, her hat was anything but. The fascinator's droopy bow, netting, and oblong shape just looked strange and it was difficult not to daydream of a banana split while looking at it. Perhaps a few scoops of ice cream would've made this outfit more delicious.
Queen Camilla's confusing clutch
There was a lot to love about Queen Camilla's ensemble, and overall, she looked fit for honoring her husband's 75th birthday. The mint green jacket looked fresh and classy, her wide-brimmed, flower-adorned hat — which just so happened to be ideal for protecting her from the bad weather — was stunning, and the matching white gloves punctuated the outfit perfectly. When she was outside of the carriage, though, she was carrying a patterned, aggressively oversized clutch that seemed to take away from the rest of her look. Quite frankly, it looked like a decorative pillowcase or dish towel. At least the hues accented her ensemble rather well.
Lady Louise Windsor's blueberry-stained dress
When the royals gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony, all eyes were on Kate Middleton and her triumphant return to the public eye. Unfortunately, the print of Lady Louise Windsor's frock was very distracting. She sported a white dress with a high neck and long sleeves, and the extra fabric made its garish blue print even more overwhelming. While a close up view revealed the floral nature of this frock, from the faraway distance of the cameras at the event, this print looked like a white dress covered in blueberry stains, and her over-the-top blue hat made its splotchy pattern stick out among the other outfits even more.