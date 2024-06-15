Body Language Between Kate & Charlotte At Trooping The Colour 2024 Cements Their Special Bond

Catherine, Princess of Wales' return to the public eye on June 15 after a six-month-long absence made Trooping the Colour 2024 quite a success. Kate hadn't been seen publicly since December 2023, as she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. However, Kate's last public appearance was also the last sighting of her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Seeing the family together again on the Buckingham Palace balcony was surely a relief for many concerned royal fans, but it was watching the bond between Kate and Charlotte was particularly heartwarming.

Of course, some royal diehards might say: "Wait, in May 2024, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo of Charlotte to celebrate the young princess' ninth birthday!" Yes, that's true — however, seeing Charlotte appear in a carriage as part of Trooping the Colour alongside her 10-year-old brother, Prince George, 6-year-old Prince Louis, and their mother was the long-awaited sign the family is doing well. And they look happy to boot!

While it was refreshing to see Kate and the children together in the carriage, their time gathered on the balcony gave even more insight into their bond amid this new chapter. Based on body language, it's safe to assume that throughout whatever has been going on behind closed doors this year, Kate and Charlotte have provided each other with much-needed support.

