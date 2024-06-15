Body Language Between Kate & Charlotte At Trooping The Colour 2024 Cements Their Special Bond
Catherine, Princess of Wales' return to the public eye on June 15 after a six-month-long absence made Trooping the Colour 2024 quite a success. Kate hadn't been seen publicly since December 2023, as she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. However, Kate's last public appearance was also the last sighting of her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Seeing the family together again on the Buckingham Palace balcony was surely a relief for many concerned royal fans, but it was watching the bond between Kate and Charlotte was particularly heartwarming.
Of course, some royal diehards might say: "Wait, in May 2024, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo of Charlotte to celebrate the young princess' ninth birthday!" Yes, that's true — however, seeing Charlotte appear in a carriage as part of Trooping the Colour alongside her 10-year-old brother, Prince George, 6-year-old Prince Louis, and their mother was the long-awaited sign the family is doing well. And they look happy to boot!
While it was refreshing to see Kate and the children together in the carriage, their time gathered on the balcony gave even more insight into their bond amid this new chapter. Based on body language, it's safe to assume that throughout whatever has been going on behind closed doors this year, Kate and Charlotte have provided each other with much-needed support.
Kate's physical affection toward Charlotte speaks volumes
Both Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales, chatted with and tended to their children while gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, Kate was particularly attentive to Charlotte. While standing on the balcony, Kate was positioned directly behind Charlotte for the duration. She was seen playing with her daughter's hair, holding onto her shoulders, and rubbing her arms. Kate was also quick to guide Charlotte whenever it was time for them to move elsewhere. When walking into the palace, Kate was seen touching Charlotte's back to escort her in the right direction, and she gently nudged her when it was time for them to exit the balcony.
All set for The King's Birthday Parade! pic.twitter.com/jbangtZvA3
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024
While on the balcony and during their carriage ride, Charlotte could often be spotted smiling, and later, she was turning back to talk to her parents and waving to the crowds. She seemed to be in good spirits during the event, and that may have been due to a long-awaited return to some normalcy, as well as her mother's careful consideration of how she was doing at all times. As it turns out, this comfort and security likely went both ways. While the public certainly doesn't know the full extent of what this family has gone through during the past six months, it surely made this a particularly nerve-wracking day for Kate. Being able to funnel much of her attention into Charlotte seemed to ground her during what was surely a high-anxiety event.
Through the family's struggles, Kate's kids are her clear priority
In March 2024, after disappearing from public view three months prior and sparking a plethora of rumors and conspiracy theories, Kate Middleton shared a now-famous video announcing her cancer diagnosis. In the video, she explained that her three children were her priority and a main reason behind the apparent secrecy around her diagnosis and treatment. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in the video. She added, "... Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."
Seeing how Kate interacted with her children, and Charlotte in particular, at their first public-facing event since her shocking diagnosis indicated that she achieved her goal. After what has surely been anything but an easy year, the Wales children's body language shows that they seem to be feeling safe and calm — and Kate's care and attention is clearly to thank for that.