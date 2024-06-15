Kate Middleton Struts Back To Public Duties With Toned Legs At Trooping The Colour 2024
Kate Middleton's highly anticipated return to public duties was well-received by her supporters, who have eagerly awaited her return since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She looked elegant, sporting a black and white dress with a large matching brim as she rode with her children, Prince William, Charles, and Queen Camilla, in a horse-drawn carriage. Thousands of fans lined up to cheer the Princess of Wales on before she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her husband, Prince William, and King Charles to observe the traditional military flyover. Still, there was one detail about Kate's appearance that could not be ignored during her strut back into royal duties.
Kate wore white pointed toe pumps that accentuated her legs, which appeared to be exceptionally toned. Ironically, just one day before her Trooping the Colour appearance, she offered an update on her health, assuring her supporters that treatment was going well. Thankfully, her fit appearance could be an indicator that she really is on the mend.
Middleton has long been praised for her toned legs
Kate Middleton's long, lean legs have garnered praise for years. Anytime she's worn garments that have shown her legs, they've appeared in great shape, which is likely attributed to her reportedly rigorous workout routine. Kate has been known to combine cardio, weight training, weight lifting, cycling and yoga to keep her body looking great. Running has also been another way that the princess keeps up her strong legs.
With the Princess of Wales undergoing chemotherapy, it would make sense if following a strict exercise regimen wasn't exactly at the top of her list of priorities at the moment. In her June 14, 2024 statement, she revealed that she still has months of treatments ahead, making her recovery timeline still mostly unknown. Kate truthfully acknowledged that she is not yet out of the woods. Still, as she explained, "On the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well." While that does not mean she's able to do any strenuous workouts, she could be practicing lighter routines to maintain her striking physique.