Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2024 Balcony Appearance Sets Marriage Rumors Ablaze

When Catherine, Princess of Wales announced she would be attending the Trooping of the Colour on June 15, 2024, you could almost hear the collective squeals of delight from the world at large. Kate Middleton, as she's more commonly known, has been absent from the public eye since she made her cancer announcement in March 2024.

Advertisement

The day before England's annual event celebrating the reigning monarch's birthday, Kate released an official statement about her health status along with the news of her first outing. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote in an announcement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer."

Kate has remained home while focusing on her health and her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis —leaving her husband William, Prince of Wales to represent the family. The future King of England has been diplomatic when asked about his wife's health, giving brief answers that she was doing better, and offering consolations that she was unable to attend certain events. What he hasn't, done, however, is address rumors that his marriage may be in trouble — rumors that were ignited once again after watching the couple interact during Trooping of the Colour.

Advertisement