Where Was Prince Edward's Son James At Trooping The Colour 2024?

Catherine, Princess of Wales' return to the public eye at this year's Trooping the Colour certainly stole the show. However, just because Kate, her husband William, Prince of Wales, and their three children were surprisingly all together for the event alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, that doesn't change the fact that the working royals are a particularly small group at the moment.

As such, the absence of any royal family member at a major public event gets folks' attention. For example, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were present at Trooping the Colour with their 20-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor, but their son James, Earl of Wessex was notably absent. Luckily, this probably doesn't mean that King Charles III has found himself in yet another family feud. James is simply away at school.

Prince Edward is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It's only fitting that the 60-year-old prince was present to celebrate his brother King Charles' 75th birthday alongside their sister Princess Anne. Unsurprisingly, their other brother was not present since Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and reportedly has some bad blood with the king. Edward's 16-year-old son James was also absent. He is reportedly in Surrey at school, and according to Hello!, his GCSE exams, which are taken at the end of the school year, likely conflicted with his ability to travel to London for the royal celebration.

