Royal Fans Couldn't Look Away From Kate & Charles At 2024 Trooping The Colour

The 2024 Trooping the Colour was even more special than previous years, as it marked the return of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has been mostly absent from royal duties since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. During that video announcement, Kate shared that she would be stepping away from the public, though no one knew for how long that would be. Thankfully, she was able to join the other royals, including her father-in-law, King Charles III, who is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer — and royal fans couldn't look away from the pair.

In Kate and Charles' first time being together publicly since their diagnoses, both appeared healthy and regal. Kate wore a white dress with black accents, while Charles was draped in the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order with a blue sash and several medals. Their appearance is a welcome relief for those who have been concerned about the king and future queen. The day before Trooping the Colour commenced, Kate updated her supporters that she was making progress with her condition. Furthermore, Charles' health updates have been rooted in grim rumors about him allegedly not doing as well.

Nevertheless, the pair looked in good spirits as they observed Royal Air Force jets flying past the palace in honor of the King's official birthday. They were joined by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Queen Camilla, but some royal watchers believed that Charles and Kate appeared closer than the other family members.

