Kate Middleton's Killer Smile At Trooping The Colour 2024 Sparks New Wave Of Bizarre Conspiracies

Rumors about Catherine, Princess of Wales' health crisis have been out of control since her absence from the public eye began in December 2023. Now that Trooping the Colour marked her first public-facing appearance since her cancer diagnosis, it would be safe to assume that the conspiracy theories and gossip about her health and where she is would die down. Unfortunately, folks' mistrust of the royal family seems to be at an all-time high, and even seeing Kate looking happy and well in real-time hasn't squashed all of the rumors or calmed everyone's concerns. As strange as it may sound, there is one tiny detail of Kate's appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebration that has some folks on the internet asking questions: her teeth.

Multiple royal fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have taken note of Kate's teeth at Saturday's parade, and they don't think that these pearly whites look familiar. "How come the lady in the parade today has different teeth to Kate Middleton? and ears?" asked one X-user. Another person noted that the princess "... seems to have changed her teeth for [today's] parade." They went into detail, saying, "first tooth on the left of the middle top two is crooked...not today," and they even added the hashtag, #bodydouble, implying that this isn't Kate at all. If this seems like one isolated outlandish opinion, it isn't. A commenter added, "Excellent catch! #Cloned," suggesting that they think this isn't just a Kate replacement; it's actually her clone.

