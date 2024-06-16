Donald Trump's Ironic Rally Gaffe Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Donald Trump has made many slips of the tongue over the course of his political career, but his latest is a particularly ironic doozy. Speaking at a rally in Michigan on the evening of June 15, Trump went over familiar ground: crime, illegal immigration, inflation, American industries closing, and yes, his famous hair. According to Magno News, he even went off on low-flow shower heads, saying, "I take a shower, I want that beautiful hair to be nice and wet. ...I want it to be lathered beautifully."

Then, about half an hour into his speech, the former president segued into a challenge for the current commander-in-chief. Saying President Joe Biden "doesn't even know what inflation is," Trump went on, "I think he should take a quiz. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did. I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. Doc Ronny, Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor. And he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history."

There was just one small problem with that statement: the physician and politician's name is actually Dr. Ronny Jackson — a rather embarrassing gaffe to make when one is bragging about being mentally sharp. Trump even doubled down on his claim by adding Jackson tried to dissuade him from taking the acuity test because of the scorn he might face if he flunked it. The public reaction to this name flubbing certainly proved the point.

