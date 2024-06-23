Inside Nikki Haley's Relationship With Her Son Nalin

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is the mother of two adult children, daughter Rena Haley and son, Nalin Haley. During her controversial bid for the White House, Nikki had the support of both of her kids, though it was Nalin who worked the closest with her. The political science major at Villanova University worked on his mother's campaign, even helping with donation efforts. However, many people know him for how he often came to Nikki's defense during her public battles.

In one instance, he poked fun at Donald Trump endorsers, even calling Senator Tim Scott "Senator Judas" during a February 2024 rally. As a stark Christian, Nalin used this biblical reference to liken Scott to Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus' 12 apostles, who betrayed him. This was due to him failing to endorse Nikki, despite her nominating him to the Senate during her tenure as the governor of South Carolina. Nalin's excitement about Nikki's Washington, D.C. ambitions has been evident before and after she decided to run for president.