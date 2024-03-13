Nikki Haley Has Made Her Thoughts About President Biden Crystal Clear

One of the Republican Party's favorite conspiracy theories is that Nikki Haley is, not-so-secretly, a Democrat plant. In other words, she's been paid off and sent in undercover, by Democrats, to steal the election from the GOP. However, in reality, Joe Biden and Haley might have similarly chilly relationships with Donald Trump, but they're not exactly close.

The former presidential aspirant doesn't like the POTUS's policies, and she's made it abundantly clear. In a 2024 interview with NPR, Haley compared Biden to Trump but confirmed that she's considerably more worried about Biden winning: "I mean, you look at both of these men and all they have done is given us chaos, all they have given us is division."

The former governor called for Americans to elect a "new generational leader" who looked to the future instead of focusing on the past. Politics and presidential campaigns aside, Haley's thoughts about Biden aren't merely based on competition. She also doesn't like the Democrat because of his association with Former President Barack Obama.