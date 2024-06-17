Zooey Deschanel's Photo Of Jonathan Scott And Ex-Husband Jacob Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Zooey Deschanel has remained on good terms with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik since their marriage came to an end in 2019. The two announced their plans to divorce in September of that year, shortly after the "New Girl" star sparked dating rumors with HGTV's "Property Brothers" co-host Jonathan Scott. However, a source clarified to People at the time that there was absolutely no overlap. The insider also stressed that there was no bad blood between Deschanel and Pechenik, who were married for four years and share two children, either. "They are very private and are excellent parents and love their kids so much and want this to be smooth for them," they asserted simply.

Pechenik, in addressing his ex-wife's new romance with Scott, shared a similar sentiment with Hollywood Life, confirming that he was happy with how things turned out for everyone involved. Deschanel's former husband added that the only thing that matters to the exes is the happiness of their kids, Elsie and Charlie. "Everything is amicable," the producer noted. Not only does he enjoy a healthy co-parenting relationship with Deschanel, but Pechenik also gets along well with Scott too. In June 2024, the actor posted a photo of the two hanging out together, as she marked Father's Day on Instagram.

Fans were delighted to see the interaction, with one noting how lucky their children are to grow up in such a peaceful and loving environment. "Right?? It's SO SWEET," another raved in response. Clearly, it's all love for Scott and Pechenik.

