Zooey Deschanel's Photo Of Jonathan Scott And Ex-Husband Jacob Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Zooey Deschanel has remained on good terms with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik since their marriage came to an end in 2019. The two announced their plans to divorce in September of that year, shortly after the "New Girl" star sparked dating rumors with HGTV's "Property Brothers" co-host Jonathan Scott. However, a source clarified to People at the time that there was absolutely no overlap. The insider also stressed that there was no bad blood between Deschanel and Pechenik, who were married for four years and share two children, either. "They are very private and are excellent parents and love their kids so much and want this to be smooth for them," they asserted simply.
Pechenik, in addressing his ex-wife's new romance with Scott, shared a similar sentiment with Hollywood Life, confirming that he was happy with how things turned out for everyone involved. Deschanel's former husband added that the only thing that matters to the exes is the happiness of their kids, Elsie and Charlie. "Everything is amicable," the producer noted. Not only does he enjoy a healthy co-parenting relationship with Deschanel, but Pechenik also gets along well with Scott too. In June 2024, the actor posted a photo of the two hanging out together, as she marked Father's Day on Instagram.
Fans were delighted to see the interaction, with one noting how lucky their children are to grow up in such a peaceful and loving environment. "Right?? It's SO SWEET," another raved in response. Clearly, it's all love for Scott and Pechenik.
Jonathan Scott praised Jacob Pechenik for being an amazing dad
In May 2023, Jonathan Scott delved into his relationship with Jacob Pechenik while discussing his co-parenting experience with Zooey Deschanel in an interview with ET. The HGTV star began by praising his fiancée, revealing that Deschanel is a pro at handling stressful situations. "She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together," Scott enthused. "Everything [Zooey] does she just knocks it out of the park." He also sang Pechenik's praises, describing him as an amazing co-parent and father. The "Property Brothers" co-host, who officially joined the family in 2023 after proposing to Deschanel, added, "We have an amazing relationship there as well." Jonathan is touched that their kids approve of him as a stepdad, gushing, "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."
Deschanel is just as thrilled about their thoroughly modern family. In a 2023 Father's Day Instagram tribute, the "500 Days of Summer" star expressed her gratitude to both her ex-husband and her fiancé for helping to raise the kids. "As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids' lives! [...] We are blessed," she penned. Deschanel also showed her love for the two men in her life on Father's Day 2022, alongside an Instagram shot of Pechenik and Scott with Charlie and Elsie sitting on their shoulders. "Co parenting GOALS," one fan commented in response.