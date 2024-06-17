Joe Alwyn Discloses The Breakup Agreement He Made With Taylor Swift

When Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift started dating in 2016, the two stars made an agreement that they continued to honor even after their April 2023 breakup. Speaking to The Sunday Times, in June 2024, the actor asserted that he wouldn't get into the details of why their relationship ultimately ended, revealing only, "As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." As a result, Alwyn and Swift kept their 6-year relationship as private as they possibly could. In the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's 2018 interview with The Guardian, Swift made it clear that she would only discuss their romance in a private setting to protect it from prying eyes.

Advertisement

Moreover, her former beau further underlined how serious they were about keeping things under wraps by refusing to even share his favorite Swift song during a chat with GQ that very same year. However, Alwyn's subsequent silence only left more room for tabloids and fans alike to theorize about all his supposed shortcomings during their long-standing relationship. Still, the "Favourite" star seemed like he would rather have people speculate than offer up the truth, as Alwyn reasoned, "There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that." While the "Blank Space" songstress remained similarly tight-lipped for the most part, Swift made her feelings about the breakup clear through the April 2024 release of "The Tortured Poets Department."

Advertisement