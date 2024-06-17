Prince William And Prince Harry Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

Still keeping up with the Kardashians? Try keeping up with the British royals instead. Most of the time, they provide us with ongoing theatrics that are arguably way better than any reality TV show you're currently streaming. There's been bucketloads of drama since King Charles III became king — from Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries to his tell-all memoir that reportedly left plenty of royals seething. And thanks to the British press, we get to keep tabs on all the drama in real time.

Jokes aside, sometimes it's easy to forget that members of the royal family are humans just like us, except for the fact that every disagreement and scandal makes the front page. Prince Harry and Prince William are no stranger to having their relationship analyzed by the press. The two feuding brothers have made plenty of headlines over the years, and because of their strained relationship, pundits and the press continue to keep close tabs on them. As a result, plenty of cringe-worthy interactions between the brothers have been captured on camera.

William and Harry's feud reportedly started shortly before Harry married Meghan Markle. Meghan and Princess Catherine got into a disagreement about Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, and it caused friction between the couples. While it seemed like a minor hiccup at the time, it was a sign of worse things to come. Harry and William's relationship continued to deteriorate, with William reportedly not approving of Meghan. Cue hundreds of awkward interactions since.

