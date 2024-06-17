Prince Harry's Silence During King Charles' Big Weekend Speaks Volumes

Fans saw much of the royal family reunited this weekend in honor of Trooping the Colour. The event has occurred annually in June to publicly celebrate the birthday of the monarch since 1748 (regardless of their actual date of birth — King Charles III will turn 76 on November 14). This was Charles' first Trooping the Colour celebration since he began undergoing cancer treatment in February. He was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing cancer treatment and finally returned to the public eye after a six month hiatus to honor her father-in-law. Beyond the gravity of the day for Charles, it was also the day before Father's Day. Yet, the importance of the weekend wasn't enough to bring the entire family back together. Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex was not only a no-show (he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were reportedly snubbed by the royal family and not given an invite) but he also stayed quiet while his brother gave his dad a public shoutout.

It surely didn't surprise royal fans that Harry didn't show up to this year's Trooping the Colour as he and Meghan haven't attended a Trooping the Colour celebration since Queen Elizabeth II's last one in 2022. Harry reportedly hasn't even seen Charles since he flew to the U.K. to visit his dad after the palace announced Charles' cancer diagnosis four months ago. Yet, Harry's silence on his dad's milestone weekend hints at just how deep the father-son feud runs, and it was further highlighted by William, Prince of Wales' Father's Day Instagram post.