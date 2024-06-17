Side-By-Side Photos Of King Charles' Transformation Since His Cancer Reveal Are A Gut Punch

Beyond his appearance, King Charles' illness caused another big difference between this year's Trooping the Colour and last year's celebration. In 2023, Charles chose to ride in the parade on horseback with the military. This year, he scaled back, reportedly on doctors' orders. In an interview with Us Weekly, Gareth Russell, a royal historian, explained, "[Charles'] doctors have been quite clear giving his ongoing cancer treatment, it'd be better if he was in a carriage."

All things considered, Charles' illness didn't prevent him from engaging as needed in Trooping the Colour, even when it meant standing outside in the rain. It's clear that the king will make public appearances and take part in events as much as is possible despite not feeling his best. Charles turned 75 in November 2023, but regardless of when the monarch's birthday falls, the public celebration known as Trooping the Colour is celebrated in June. As such, it's easy to imagine that this day was important, beyond just it's significance as an annual royal celebration. For Charles, this was a celebration of another birthday, which surely has a special impact after the past few months. And, while he may not be back to his old self just yet, he is clearly committed to his duties as king regardless of his health.

