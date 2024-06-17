Donald Trump's Response To Reports About His Declining Memory Are As Immature As We Expected

There are those who suspect that Donald Trump's health is in decline and consider some of his verbal slips as potential signs of a cognitive decline. When it comes to Trump's possible problems with memory, Ramin Setoodeh, author of the book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," has a first-hand example. In an appearance on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC to promote the book, Setoodeh talked about what he noticed during his time interviewing the former president and opined that "Trump had severe memory issues," via MSNBC. Setoodeh said that after speaking with Trump extensively in 2021, the former president wasn't able to remember who the author was just a few months later.

Trump's campaign certainly seemed to have noticed Setoodeh's comments, and they came out swinging with their own name-calling reasons as to why Trump didn't remember Setoodeh. Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek, "President Trump was aware of who this individual was throughout the interview process, but this 'writer' is a nobody and insignificant so of course he never made an impression."