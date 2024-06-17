Donald Trump's Response To Reports About His Declining Memory Are As Immature As We Expected
There are those who suspect that Donald Trump's health is in decline and consider some of his verbal slips as potential signs of a cognitive decline. When it comes to Trump's possible problems with memory, Ramin Setoodeh, author of the book "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," has a first-hand example. In an appearance on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC to promote the book, Setoodeh talked about what he noticed during his time interviewing the former president and opined that "Trump had severe memory issues," via MSNBC. Setoodeh said that after speaking with Trump extensively in 2021, the former president wasn't able to remember who the author was just a few months later.
Trump's campaign certainly seemed to have noticed Setoodeh's comments, and they came out swinging with their own name-calling reasons as to why Trump didn't remember Setoodeh. Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek, "President Trump was aware of who this individual was throughout the interview process, but this 'writer' is a nobody and insignificant so of course he never made an impression."
Donald Trump's campaign isn't happy with doubts about his memory
The Donald Trump campaign response to Ramin Setoodeh's comments about Trump's memory hit on another popular Trump talking point — winners and losers, with those who speak poorly about Trump being on the loser side. "This 'writer' has now chosen to allow Trump Derangement Syndrome to rot his brain like so many other losers whose entire existence revolves around President Trump," campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek.
Trump's memory has been questioned by others recently. In an ironic gaffe at a campaign rally, Trump challenged Biden to take a cognitive test. However that attack backfired as Trump mixed up the name of his White House physician, Ronny Jackson. While in office, Jackson gave Trump the Montreal Cognitive Assessment exam, which is used by doctors to screen for early onset dementia. Trump bragged about his success on the test — he scored 30 out of 30. The rally slip-up came not long after Trump was seen walking down stairs with caution in a video that left many people concerned about his health.