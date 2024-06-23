Details About Jana Kramer's Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

Sparks flew when Jana Kramer met her future husband, Mike Caussin. As the "One Tree Hill" alum recalled while speaking to Us Weekly in 2015, Kramer immediately knew the Washington Redskins player was the one for her. Caussin popped the question in December 2014, and they tied the knot the following May. The celebrity couple went on to welcome their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January 2016 before shockingly separating just seven months later. An Us Weekly source subsequently revealed that Kramer and Caussin had gone their separate ways because the former NFL star cheated on her multiple times.

The confidant also noted that Caussin had checked himself into a rehab facility to curb his sex addiction. Later in 2016, Kramer confirmed to People that her ex's infidelity was what caused their split. She also candidly shared, "Mike was the biggest of the betrayals because it was the first time in a relationship where I truly loved the version of me." She continued, "I didn't feel I had to prove that I was good enough, I was vulnerable and finally at peace with myself. But I was fooled." During a 2019 appearance on "RuPaul," Kramer divulged that a friend made her aware of her husband's adultery right before she performed at a concert.

Though the singer initially didn't believe it, she followed her pal's advice, browsed through Caussin's phone records, and found loads of strange numbers. When Kramer confronted her hubby, he came clean and further acknowledged that he had been unfaithful on several other occasions to boot. And yet, despite everything, the couple's separation was short-lived.

