Details About Jana Kramer's Messy Divorce From Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin
Sparks flew when Jana Kramer met her future husband, Mike Caussin. As the "One Tree Hill" alum recalled while speaking to Us Weekly in 2015, Kramer immediately knew the Washington Redskins player was the one for her. Caussin popped the question in December 2014, and they tied the knot the following May. The celebrity couple went on to welcome their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January 2016 before shockingly separating just seven months later. An Us Weekly source subsequently revealed that Kramer and Caussin had gone their separate ways because the former NFL star cheated on her multiple times.
The confidant also noted that Caussin had checked himself into a rehab facility to curb his sex addiction. Later in 2016, Kramer confirmed to People that her ex's infidelity was what caused their split. She also candidly shared, "Mike was the biggest of the betrayals because it was the first time in a relationship where I truly loved the version of me." She continued, "I didn't feel I had to prove that I was good enough, I was vulnerable and finally at peace with myself. But I was fooled." During a 2019 appearance on "RuPaul," Kramer divulged that a friend made her aware of her husband's adultery right before she performed at a concert.
Though the singer initially didn't believe it, she followed her pal's advice, browsed through Caussin's phone records, and found loads of strange numbers. When Kramer confronted her hubby, he came clean and further acknowledged that he had been unfaithful on several other occasions to boot. And yet, despite everything, the couple's separation was short-lived.
Mike Caussin continued to cheat on Jana Kramer
In 2018, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin became parents for the second time with the arrival of their son, Jace Joseph. The couple maintained that their relationship was strong in the following years, but in April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce again. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly detailed that she claimed "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery" as the reasons. During an October 2023 appearance on "Red Table Talk," the singer confessed that she ended their marriage after learning that he'd cheated on her more than a dozen times. As a result, "I shattered so many things in my house [...] There was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it." The Hallmark star added, "Then I destroyed all his Xboxes that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute!" (via People).
Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in July 2021. According to court documents acquired by Us Weekly, the singer was ordered to add an eye-watering $592,400 to Caussin's net worth in order to iron out their complex marital property divisions. E! News reported that the exes agreed to share joint custody of their two kids, but they were going to live with their mom for the most part (the children would spend 240 days yearly with their mother and the remaining 125 with their father). Still, Kramer had to offer up $3,200 to Caussin in monthly child support regardless.
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's relationship bettered after their divorce
During Jana Kramer's "Red Table Talk" appearance, she teared up while discussing how she wouldn't get to spend Christmas with her two kids because of the divorce agreement. Similarly, during a May 2021 episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the "Love at First Bark" star disclosed that she knew she'd be an emotional wreck while her kids were away. Kramer continued by sharing her frustrations about the split more generally. "That's not what I wanted. That's not what I worked for. That's not what I fought for," she explained. "And it's not f*****g fair. And that makes me so angry. I worked too damn hard for it to end this way." Elsewhere, in another "Whine Down" episode, Kramer admitted that she almost called off her divorce because she was unsure she could live without Caussin.
Still, despite all their highs and lows, getting divorced was ultimately the best thing for Kramer and Caussin's relationship. By October 2023, the exes were in a much better place and could even sit down for a chat on "Whine Down." While they, understandably, hit a rough patch following the initial breakup, Kramer was happy they had found greener pastures afterward. Similarly, the NFL player noted, "I trust our relationship more now than I ever have." He also acknowledged that he had a tendency to blame their relationship's shortcomings on Kramer but later realized that he was being unfair. Luckily, it seems like the pair moved on without any hard feelings for the sake of their kids.