Taylor Swift-Inspired Baby Names You'll Be Enchanted By

If you're a Swiftie looking for a Taylor Swift-inspired baby name for your new child, then we've got your back. Part of the fun of being a fan of the "Enchanted" singer is the vast universe of lore that she's created in culture, from the complex lyrics of each new album to the web of tabloid stories that get published any time she goes out to dinner. That means she's the perfect person to draw inspiration from when you're looking for the right name for the next generation of Swifties. After all, calling your child "Taylor" might be too obvious, right? According to Behind the Name, despite Swift's popularity, that name reached its peak in the 1990s and has steadily declined ever since.

A Swift-related name, though? That's gold. Any Swiftie knows that her universe is peopled with all sorts of characters, from Swift's complex dating history to the many characters she's straight-up invented in her lyrics. She's also played a fair few characters on film, though for the sake of your as-yet unnamed child, you won't find us suggesting that you call your kid Bombalurina. Otherwise, though, read on for a list of suggestions that'll have your brand-new Swiftie singing along to your favorite songs in no time.