Taylor Swift-Inspired Baby Names You'll Be Enchanted By
If you're a Swiftie looking for a Taylor Swift-inspired baby name for your new child, then we've got your back. Part of the fun of being a fan of the "Enchanted" singer is the vast universe of lore that she's created in culture, from the complex lyrics of each new album to the web of tabloid stories that get published any time she goes out to dinner. That means she's the perfect person to draw inspiration from when you're looking for the right name for the next generation of Swifties. After all, calling your child "Taylor" might be too obvious, right? According to Behind the Name, despite Swift's popularity, that name reached its peak in the 1990s and has steadily declined ever since.
A Swift-related name, though? That's gold. Any Swiftie knows that her universe is peopled with all sorts of characters, from Swift's complex dating history to the many characters she's straight-up invented in her lyrics. She's also played a fair few characters on film, though for the sake of your as-yet unnamed child, you won't find us suggesting that you call your kid Bombalurina. Otherwise, though, read on for a list of suggestions that'll have your brand-new Swiftie singing along to your favorite songs in no time.
Abigail
Taylor Swift's song "Fifteen," from her album "Fearless," is addressed to her younger self as she narrates those awkward teenage years. Throughout the lyrics, Swift name-drops someone named Abigail, singing, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough, you're best friends / Laughin' at the other girls who think they're so cool."
Abigail is indeed a real person; the name refers to Abigail Anderson, Taylor Swift's real-life high school bestie. When she re-released "Fearless" in 2021, she spoke with iHeart Radio about what her friend meant to her at the time. "We met in freshman year of high school and we both had these trials and tribulations and lessons and adventures and mishaps and heartbreaks and glorious excitements and let downs," Swift said. "And so I wanted to tell the story of being 15, kind of through the lens of a friendship." They've stayed close ever since; Swift even brought Anderson with her to the 2015 Grammys.
According to BabyNames.com, Abigail is a name with Hebrew origins that means "Joy Of The Father." If you're looking for a name that has both Biblical and Swiftie connections, you can't go wrong here.
Archer
Swifties know that the fifth track on any given album is one of the most emotionally-important songs, thematically speaking, on the whole record. For Taylor Swift's album "Lover," that track was called "The Archer." It's a song about the different roles we take in pursuit of love, and Swift sings, "I've been the archer / I've been the prey." In Greek mythology, Cupid was an archer, shooting bows into the hearts of people and making them fall in love; in other words, Swift is saying that she is sometimes the one making moves in a relationship and sometimes the one being pursued.
"Archer" also makes for a great baby name, if you're looking for something to call your brand-new Swiftie son. BabyNames.com writes that the name is, understandably, connected to the activity it implies: someone who's good at shooting a bow and arrow. Between the romantic Taylor Swift lyrics connected to the fan-favorite track, and the historical implications of one of humanity's oldest sports, "Archer" deserves your consideration.
August
Just about any parent will tell you that their kids grow up faster than they'd like, and they would prefer to hold on to those precious moments when their little ones are still little. Taylor Swift's song "August," from the album "folklore," is about the fast passage of time spent in love, an emotion that's sure to resonate with anyone watching their children grow up. "I can see us lost in the memory / August slipped away into a moment in time," Swift croons on the poignant chorus.
The track title works as a baby name, too. BabyNames.com writes that "August" means "Great" or "To Increase," connecting it to both the late-summer month of August and the Latin name "Augustus." Augustus was a title, including one held by Augustus Caesar, the first emperor of Rome. In other words, the name has powerful connotations, and the juxtaposition between those historical meanings and the more modern one used by Swift makes it the perfect choice.
Betty
On the album "folklore," Taylor Swift turned away from the diaristic songwriting that characterized most of her early career and branched out into crafting songs around fictional characters. She developed a high school love triangle, one populated by people named James, Inez, and Betty. It's the last name that lends its title to the song, a track told from the point of view of a boy who wonders whether the object of his love is still interested in him. "If I just showed up at your party / Would you have me? Would you want me?" she sings, as if planning a grand romantic gesture.
If you're looking for a name that suggests the kind of person deserving of such grand romantic gestures, then "Betty" is a great pick. BabyNames.com notes that "Betty" is usually a nickname for Elizabeth, but it works on its own, too. For the record, it's an English name meaning "God Is My Oath."
Cassandra
Cassandra was the Princess of Troy, given the gift of prophecy by the gods ... but cursed such that no one believed she was able to tell the future. She foresaw the downfall of Troy, but it wasn't until the Trojan War that people finally understood that Cassandra was a prophet.
"Cassandra" is also a track on "The Tortured Poets Department," and Taylor Swift casts herself as the mythological figure, uniquely able to see through the terrible parts of the music industry in ways other people had trouble believing. "They killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst / And tried to tell the town," Swift sings, actually getting the myth wrong just a bit. "I regret to say / Do you believe me now?"
It's a beautiful name, even if she was somewhat of a tragic figure. BabyNames.com writes that "Cassandra" is a Greek name meaning "To Excel Over Men," a meaning that's extra-fitting when you consider the song is likely about Swift's long-simmering feuds with record label owner Scooter Braun and/or eternal nemesis Kanye West.
Clara
Clara Bow was Hollywood's first it-girl, having starred in a film called "It" in 1927. She was a silent film megastar, quickly becoming one of the most famous women in Tinsel Town. Bow was the blueprint for many Hollywood stars that followed, including, unfortunately, a much-publicized fall from grace. When she shone bright, though, there was no one who shone brighter.
That's why Taylor Swift took inspiration from the actor for "Clara Bow," a track on "The Tortured Poets Department." In the song, Swift sings about women in the industry being compared to those who came before, singing, "You look like Clara Bow / in this light, remarkable."
If you're looking for a name that suggests movie-star elegance, you could do a lot worse than "Clara." According to BabyNames.com, Clara is a Latin name that means "illustrious," which certainly fits with the way Swift uses it in the song. If you want to accessorize little Clara by having her wear lots of bows, the inspiration would come through even more clearly.
Cornelia
When Taylor Swift moved to New York City, the move represented a new period in her career. She captured that feeling of excitement on "Welcome To New York," a track on "1989" about feeling like you've finally found the place where you belong. This was also around the time she became a full-fledged popstar — not just a country act — and it coincided with a major shift in Taylor Swift's style transformation.
Two albums later, on a "Lover" track called "Cornelia Street," Swift reminisced about that time in her life, connecting those early feelings of excitement to the place where she lived when she first fell in love with Joe Alwyn. "I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends," she sings. "I'd never walk Cornelia Street again."
"Cornelia" makes for a lovely girl's name, representing an important location for Swifties where all sorts of things seem possible in the future. According to BabyNames.com, Cornelia is the feminine form of "Cornelius," a name that means "horn" in the animal sense. It's also an unusual name these days; as Nameberry notes, "Cornelia" hasn't ranked since 1965, meaning your little Cornelia will certainly stand out.
Dorothea
"Dorothea" is a song on "evermore," another storytelling track that, like "Betty," is told from the perspective of a male narrator about a high school love. Taylor Swift explained the storyline in a message shared on X, formerly Twitter, celebrating the release of the surprise album. "[You'll meet] Dorothea, the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams," she wrote. Sure enough, the song's lyrics call out to someone who made it big, wondering if they're still connected to their roots. "Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?" Swift sings to open the song. "You got shiny friends since you left town / A tiny screen's the only place I see you now / And I got nothin' but well wishes for ya."
As a name for Swifties, Dorothea would carry connotations of someone who's willing to pursue their dreams, which is a great thing to want for your child. Outside of the Swiftieverse, BabyNames.com writes that "Dorothea" is a Greek name, traditionally meaning "Gift of God."
Inez
Taylor Swift is great friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who named one of their daughters Inez. Reynolds told "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that his daughter's pediatrician said she was "shady," joking, "We were at the airport and out of our whole family she's the only one that got the secondary security pat down at 2 years old. She just takes it like a hard-earned felon."
Reynolds and Lively's other kids are named James and Betty, which eagle-eyed Swifties will recognize as the other two names involved in the fictional love triangle that plays out over several songs on "folklore." While Inez doesn't have a song all on her own, she gets name-dropped in "Betty," and the character fits with the way Reynolds has described his real-life daughter. "You heard the rumors from Inez," Swift sings. "Can't believe a word she says / Most times, but this time, it was true."
If you're looking for a Swiftie-related baby name that's a little bit mischievous, Inez would be the perfect choice. BabyNames.com writes that Inez is a Spanish name that means "Pure, Holy," and the juxtaposition between the name's actual meaning and its place in Swift lore makes for a fun contrast. Which way will your Inez turn out? Only time will tell.
Marjorie
"Marjorie" is another track on "evermore" and refers to Marjorie Finlay, Taylor Swift's grandmother. Like Swift, her grandmother was a musician; an opera singer to be exact. The song is about Swift wishing she could have had more time with her grandmother to learn about life. "I still feel you all around," Swift sings. "I know better / but you're still around."
It's an especially emotional point on the album because Swift managed to incorporate Marjorie's vocals. In a YouTube video, the popstar explained, "One of the things about this song that kind of still rips me apart when I listen to it is that she's singing with me on this song. My mom found a bunch of her old records, a bunch of old vinyls of her singing opera." Swift passed those recordings on to Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote the track, and Marjorie's vocals were incorporated into the song.
BabyNames.com notes that "Marjorie" is an English name, and traditionally, it means "Pearl." That makes it a great baby name; it's a recognition of your little one's special status, and considering the extra Swiftie meaning, a reminder to treasure every moment together.
Olivia
It's no secret that Taylor Swift is a huge fan of "Law & Order: SVU." In an appearance on "The Ellen Show" in 2014, she explained the importance of the show's main character in her own life. Showing off photos of her then-new cat, Swift announced, "Her name is Detective Olivia Benson. She was named after my favorite character on 'Law & Order: SVU,' but it's very confusing for me, 'cause since I named the cat Detective Olivia Benson, she's since been promoted on the show to Sergeant Olivia Benson. It's very confusing for the cat."
On "SVU," Olivia Benson is played by Mariska Hargitay, and she loves that Swift is a fan. Hargitay appeared in the music video for "Bad Blood," and she even joined Swift as a special guest at the MTV VMAs that year, where Swift picked up an award for the video. "My girl @TaylorSwift. She won! So glad to be there with the #GirlSquad tonight to represent and watch you win! You earned it," Hargitay wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the two hugging backstage.
If you want to honor Swift's love of "SVU," and perhaps honor one of the strongest female characters ever to grace television screens, you could do a whole lot worse than choosing the name "Olivia." According to Nameberry, it's a name that, in Latin, refers to olive trees.
Rebekah
In "The Last Great American Dynasty" from "folklore," Taylor Swift tells the story of Rebekah Harkness, the previous owner of Swift's Rhode Island home and a noted patron of the arts. The song opens, "Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train." Rebekah becomes the talk of the town, representative of changing times as big industry heirs fell by the wayside, and she revels in the chaos she causes. "There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen," Swift sings, eventually relating to the character who once inhabited her house. "She had a marvelous time ruining everything."
In other words, Swift relates to Rebekah as a woman who refuses to confirm to what society thinks she should be. Instead, she enjoys causing controversy, spending her money the way she wants and not worrying about what other people say about her.
According to Nameberry, Rebekah is a name of Hebrew origin that has a meaning related to being bound or tied up. That's a fitting contrast with how Swift uses the name in "The Last Great American Dynasty," depicting a woman who refuses to be bound by society. That's the perfect thing to hope for your brand-new little one.
Robin
"Robin" is a track on "The Anthology," the expanded edition of "The Tortured Poets Department." The song provides the perfect inspiration for a baby name, because it's about children running free and giving in to their imaginations, holding on to that last bit of childhood innocence as long as possible before learning about the cruelties of the world. Taylor Swift sings, "You got the dragonflies above your bed / You have a favorite spot on the swing set / You have no room in your dreams for regrets."
Genius notes that "Robin" is the name of The National frontman Aaron Dessner's son. Considering Dessner co-wrote the song, it's safe to assume that's where the title came from. Fans on Reddit also theorized that the song might refer to Christopher Robin, human friend of Winnie-the-Pooh and the other animals in the Hundred Acre Wood; the song also mentions tigers (like Tigger) and gestures at imagery of a balloon on a string, often associated with Pooh.
For those reasons, Robin would be a great name for a child who you want to protect as long as possible. BabyNames.com writes that it's a gender-neutral English name meaning "Bright Fame."
Romeo
Many Swifties likely fell in love with Taylor Swift somewhere around the time she released "Love Story," an early hit single that distilled her love of romance into a perfect narrative. Taking inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," the song tells the story of two people in love whose families want to keep them apart. Swift casts herself as Juliet, addressing much of the song to her lover. "Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone," she sings. "I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run." Later, Romeo asks her, "Baby, just say yes!"
Back in 2008, Swift explained the song's inspiration to The Morning Call. "I think that this song is really more about a love that's not convenient and not as comfortable as something else, but it's something you have to fight for," she said, revealing that the inspiration was mostly imagined; she merely had a crush on the song's Romeo and wasn't actively pursuing a relationship with him.
BabyNames.com notes that "Romeo" was originally an Italian name that simply referred to someone from Rome. The name's literary fame means that if you were to name a baby "Romeo," most people might assume it's a Shakespeare reference, which is totally fine; the truth is between you and Taylor.