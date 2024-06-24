Times Maria Shriver Went Makeup-Free And Looked Totally Different
Although we're used to seeing Maria Shriver with a full face of makeup, the Former First Lady of California has never been afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath it all. From public sightings to social media postings, the renowned journalist isn't shy about letting her natural beauty shine, especially now that Shriver is older. "I've always looked up to my mom, who wore little to no makeup every single day and really was just the ultimate beauty icon to my sister and me," she told People in 2022 (her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the sister of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy). She also discussed her relationship with beauty more generally too, explaining, "[My mom] always spoke to me about my brain. She was always emphasizing that. So I came to have a philosophy on beauty that, first and foremost, it was something that came from the inside out."
Shriver — who turns 68 in November 2024 — has been spotted without her signature glam on several occasions, such as in 2011 when she was papped in Los Angeles amidst her divorce from husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. The bestselling author was also seen embracing her natural beauty during a 2013 trip to Hawaii with her kids, while likewise showing off her curves in a chic one-piece swimsuit. And while there's no doubt that Shriver looks equally gorgeous with or without makeup, there have been several instances when she has gone completely bare-face and looked completely unrecognizable.
Maria Shriver just woke up like this
Like us regular folks, there are days when Maria Shriver can't be bothered to dress up or put on a full face makeup before heading out into the world. Take, for example, this photo taken in June 2016, where the usually well put-together former news anchor seemed as though she quite literally just rolled out of bed and went straight for the door without so much as even fixing her tresses (maybe it was just a bad hair day?). Dressed in a purple T-shirt paired with black camo leggings and a violet jacket wrapped around her waist, Shriver looked worlds away from her typical self while enjoying a relaxed stroll through the busy streets of Los Angeles. Speaking with daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger for the Summer 2022 issue of New Beauty, the Former First Lady of California admitted that she isn't really used to wearing a lot of makeup when not at work.
As for her beauty regime, Shriver keeps it simple, noting, "I washed my face with Noxzema," until she had her girls who taught the journalist how to properly take care of her skin. "Today, I approach taking care of my body more holistically. I meditate every day and I get outside in nature," Shriver proudly confirmed, adding, "All of my beauty products and advice I get from you and your sister." Further, "I also believe that beauty comes from the inside out [...] so taking care of [our gut] is super important."
Maria Shriver's post-Pilates look
Maria Shriver, is that you? The former "Dateline" correspondent had netizens wondering whether it was really her when she was photographed on her way to a shopping center in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. in January 2022. Fresh from a Pilates class, the renowned reporter looked nearly unrecognizable as she walked around in a black puffer jacket with zero makeup and her hair undone — which is notably a far cry from Shriver's usual polished appearance. The snap was taken just a few months before Shriver became a grandmother-of-three with the birth of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's second daughter.
The Former First Lady of California cherishes her health and has made it a top priority to take care of her mind and body despite her busy schedule. She has consistently cited Pilates and meditation as key parts of her wellness routine, informing Fortune in 2023, "I work out after I meditate in the morning and sit in silence for a while." The "I've Been Thinking" author also loves to hit the gym, sharing, "I mix up my routine quite a bit between Pilates, strength training, balance work, the treadmill or Lifecycle exercise bike." Other times, Shriver keeps it simple, noting, "Sometimes it's just walking, which I love doing the most."
Maria Shriver sparked plastic surgery rumors
Maria Shriver had the internet buzzing with plastic surgery speculation after photos of her sporting a makeup-free look were published by Page Six in August 2022. The journalist, then 66, looked strikingly different as she stepped out for a brief stroll in L.A. in a casual outfit completely bared-faced — as in, seemingly without even a smidge of concealer or lipstick. "Jesus she looks like the joker what did she do?" one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another defended Shriver, arguing that there's nothing wrong with her appearance. "She's just a woman aging gracefully," the user asserted, adding, "Who cares. We all age."
Dr. David Saadat, a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon, suggested that the shocking new look might be the result of excessive enhancements based on the shape of her lips. "Unfortunately, Maria Shriver had too many facial fillers and possibly PDO threads done to her cheeks, chin and Nasolabial folds," he observed to Radar Online. Saadat then advised her to stay away from fillers and opt for a facelift instead for a more natural, younger appearance. Another expert, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, also claimed that Shriver possibly had work done to her brows and forehead but sadly botched the job. "Whoever did it pulled it so tight," he said.