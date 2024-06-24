Times Maria Shriver Went Makeup-Free And Looked Totally Different

Although we're used to seeing Maria Shriver with a full face of makeup, the Former First Lady of California has never been afraid to show the world what she looks like underneath it all. From public sightings to social media postings, the renowned journalist isn't shy about letting her natural beauty shine, especially now that Shriver is older. "I've always looked up to my mom, who wore little to no makeup every single day and really was just the ultimate beauty icon to my sister and me," she told People in 2022 (her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the sister of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy). She also discussed her relationship with beauty more generally too, explaining, "[My mom] always spoke to me about my brain. She was always emphasizing that. So I came to have a philosophy on beauty that, first and foremost, it was something that came from the inside out."

Advertisement

Shriver — who turns 68 in November 2024 — has been spotted without her signature glam on several occasions, such as in 2011 when she was papped in Los Angeles amidst her divorce from husband Arnold Schwarzenegger. The bestselling author was also seen embracing her natural beauty during a 2013 trip to Hawaii with her kids, while likewise showing off her curves in a chic one-piece swimsuit. And while there's no doubt that Shriver looks equally gorgeous with or without makeup, there have been several instances when she has gone completely bare-face and looked completely unrecognizable.