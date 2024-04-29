Inside Peter Phillips' Relationship With His Ex-Wife Autumn Kelly

Peter Phillips, the eldest son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, has led a pretty private existence — well, for a member of the royal family, that is. While his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry have spent their entire lives smack-dab in the middle of the spotlight, Peter's been able to maintain some sense of normalcy as far as his personal and professional lives are concerned.

That said, Peter's certainly not a total stranger to being in the public eye, as his romantic relationships have long been a talking point for royal fans and publications alike. His first relationship to go public was with Elizabeth Lorio; the two lived together for eight months in 2001. Their two-year relationship ended, and in 2002, he started dating Tara Swain. They split after four months. And then, he linked up with Montreal native Autumn Kelly.

After connecting in 2003, Kelly and Peter went on to have what seemed like a love story for the ages. Peter, who was frequently referred to as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite grandson, kicked off their courtship with a meet-cute that feels straight out of a rom-com, and his charming proposal mishap sounds nothing short of cinematic, too. However, just like a movie, this love story did not last forever: After 17 years, Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's relationship drew to a close. Here's what we know about the former royal couple's life together and the efforts they've made to stay on good terms for the sake of their daughters.