Donald Trump Jr.'s Bad Hair Insults To CNN Anchor Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
In what seems to be a pot calling the kettle black sort of situation, Donald Trump Jr. has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make fun of CNN anchor Jim Acosta's looks. Trump Jr. posted two side by side photos of Acosta and wrote, "LOL looks like CNN Fake News loser @Acosta got an embarrassingly bad hair dye job." However, Trump Jr., who has been known to slam celebs and political opponents online, is being called out for his attempt to insult Acosta over seemingly dying his hair.
LOL looks like CNN Fake News loser @Acosta got an embarrassingly bad hair dye job 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zpcHqNlcb4
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2024
One person shared a particularly unflattering photo of Donald Trump and wrote, "If you think coloring your hair is bad, Donny, get a load of this guy." Frequent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski also responded to Trump Jr.'s post, saying, "His dad had 4 hair transplants and wears bronzer makeup." The seeming hypocrisy of Trump Jr. kept getting highlighted. One asked Trump Jr.: "Are you saying your convicted felon daddy has naturally yellow hair?? Do you laugh at him when he dyes his hair yellow and paints his pale white face orange with makeup??"
One thought it was ridiculous that Trump Jr. would be commenting on anyone else's hair considering his own past style choices. They posted a photo of Trump Jr., seemingly from a high school yearbook, rocking a distinctive bowl cut style with the comment, "Don Jr sticks his foot in it every single time he opens his mouth."
Donald Trump Jr. was reminded of hair mishaps by those around him
Other people included pictures of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, in the mix of responses to Donald Trump Jr.'s attempted burn on CNN's Jim Acosta. In late 2020 Giuliani was working to overturn the election results, and at a November press conference, Giuliani was seen with dark drips coming down his face from his temples. Whether it was hair dye or hastily applied temporary cover up, we may never know, but people seemed happy to remind Trump Jr. of the situation in the wake of his attack on Acosta.
As for the claims that Trump's hair transformation involves hair transplants, those could be true. At least that's how it's depicted in the biopic "The Apprentice," which debuted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. His first wife Ivana Trump also said that Donald had scalp reduction surgery in the late 1980s.
Acosta, Giuliani, Trump — we may never know the truth about their hair journeys (nor do we necessarily need or want to). Trump Jr. might have been better off following the adage that if you don't have anything nice to say, you shouldn't say anything nice at all, especially in the age of social media when your own foibles (or those of those close to you) can then be used against you.