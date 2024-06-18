Donald Trump Jr.'s Bad Hair Insults To CNN Anchor Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Other people included pictures of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, in the mix of responses to Donald Trump Jr.'s attempted burn on CNN's Jim Acosta. In late 2020 Giuliani was working to overturn the election results, and at a November press conference, Giuliani was seen with dark drips coming down his face from his temples. Whether it was hair dye or hastily applied temporary cover up, we may never know, but people seemed happy to remind Trump Jr. of the situation in the wake of his attack on Acosta.

As for the claims that Trump's hair transformation involves hair transplants, those could be true. At least that's how it's depicted in the biopic "The Apprentice," which debuted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. His first wife Ivana Trump also said that Donald had scalp reduction surgery in the late 1980s.

Acosta, Giuliani, Trump — we may never know the truth about their hair journeys (nor do we necessarily need or want to). Trump Jr. might have been better off following the adage that if you don't have anything nice to say, you shouldn't say anything nice at all, especially in the age of social media when your own foibles (or those of those close to you) can then be used against you.