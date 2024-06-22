Kate Middleton Looks That Were Surprisingly Outdated

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is widely regarded as one of the most fashionable members of today's royal family. For years, royal watchers far and wide have not only admired her sartorial moves, but have done their best to emulate her style. Time and time again, she's set trends and boosted fashion brands; the "Kate effect" is real.

While Catherine does take some fashion risks that take her outside of her style comfort zone, her outfits usually feature at least one of her fashion go-tos. Prince William's other half has long been a big fan of a classic pointed-toe pump, modest figure-hugging dresses, structured jackets, and so on. Hey, if it ain't broken, why fix it?

However, some of her other go-tos aren't as timeless as she might hope. In recent years, Catherine's been caught wearing skinny jeans, ankle boots, and real fur — not exactly the most fashion-forward moves, to say the least. Yes, even someone as stylish as Princess Catherine is bound to rock an outdated look every now and again.