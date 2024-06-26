Adam Levine's Stunning Transformation

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has always had a complicated relationship with fame. In an interview with Piers Morgan on CNN shortly after he began judging "The Voice," he ruminated on his own level of fame as a personality, comparing it to what he really wanted to be known for: his music. "... people do want to be famous for whatever reason," he said. "For me, it was, I wanted to just be a successful singer. I think it had less to do with fame than anything else."

Still, there's no denying that Levine has become incredibly famous. He's branched out from music into television, even trying his hand at acting. As his entertainment career has reached its third decade, he's even become a tabloid fixture, as famous for his personal life as he is for his music. He even told Morgan that he thought other celebs who complain about public scrutiny had it coming. "A lot of people that start hating it and when it starts to consume them and own them ... they brought it on themselves," he said. With that in mind, read on for a look back at Adam Levine's stunning transformation, from geeky high school kid to sex symbol and beyond.